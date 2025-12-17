Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua scripted? 'It would be illegal', says Eddie Hearn

Jake Paul tells Pat McAfee he has to fight a "perfect fight" to be able to beat Anthony Joshua on Dec. 19. (1:37)

Eddie Hearn has vociferously denied that Anthony Joshua's fight against Jake Paul is "scripted."

The rise of the former YouTuber to become a boxer who will step in the ring with a two-time heavyweight champion is storybook-like.

But Joshua's promoter Hearn has insisted that it will be a real boxing match when the first bell sounds.

Eddie Hearn has denied that Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua is scripted. getty

"So many people have come up to me asking if it's scripted," Hearn said to BBC.

"Firstly, we'd be investigated by the FBI if it was. It would be illegal. This is a professional contest and a sanctioned bout where people are betting on it.

"And do you think I would ever allow AJ to have a script with Jake? A script where we might lose or even hold him up and look bad? No way.

"We are not giving this guy an edge or a chance to say 'told you I was better than AJ' or 'I won rounds.'

"This would be catastrophic for AJ and we're not going to risk that."

Hearn insists that Joshua changed his plans from having a low-key eight-round comeback fight in Saudi Arabia against an opponent ranked around the top 100 of the division when Paul came calling, offering finances that they couldn't turn down.

Paul has faced Mike Tyson, who was 58, in the heavyweight division but has otherwise competed at cruiserweight.

Joshua must meet a 245-pound weight limit, the first restriction of his career, but will still be 20 pounds heavier than Paul.

"I expect my fighter to win inside two rounds with a devastating knockout," Hearn said.

"He could hit Jake to the body and he would break his ribs and he wouldn't be able to get up.

"If he hits him clean, he will knock him spark out. Or the referee could jump in."

Joshua hopes to finally meet Tyson Fury in 2026.

Fury, who is teasing a U-turn out of retirement (not for the first time) and Joshua could both have a warm-up fight in the early part of the year before meeting in one of British boxing's most anticipated bouts.