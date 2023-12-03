Open Extended Reactions

The conference championship games are done, which means bowl season is right around the corner.

But before the matchups are announced Sunday afternoon, we've got time for one more round of predictions.

How did the conference title games impact the College Football Playoff, the New Year's Six games and the rest of the bowls? Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort it all out with their final projections for all 43 games.

All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

CFP National Championship presented by AT&T

NRG Stadium (Houston)

Monday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Washington

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Texas