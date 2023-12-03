Projecting the College Football Playoff committee's final top 6

Open Extended Reactions

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- No matter which way you slice it, this is going to be a controversial decision for the College Football Playoff selection committee.

When the final ranking is revealed just after noon ET on Sunday, it will have been the most difficult decision the committee has made in the decade of the four-team playoff. Multiple teams are going to be angry. SEC runner-up Georgia could become the first No. 1 seed to fall out of the top four on Selection Day. Undefeated Florida State could be the first undefeated Power 5 champ to be excluded from the playoff.

Will the committee choose the four best ... or most deserving? "It is best," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said Tuesday. "Most deserving is not anything in the committee's lexicon. They are to rank the best teams in order, and that's what they do. Just keep that word in mind, best teams."

Before the final ranking is revealed, here's one final prediction on how it could shake out, immediately following Saturday's games while the committee is actually debating its top four: