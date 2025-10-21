Notre Dame's offensive line took another hit over the weekend as starting guard Billy Schrauth sustained a knee injury that will likely sideline him for multiple games, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Schrauth, a junior and a second-year starter, sustained a left injury during Saturday's win against USC. He returned to the game but then exited for good in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame on Tuesday said Schrauth will miss the game at Boston College on Nov. 1. CBS Sports first reported that he will likely miss multiple games.

"I know he was able to get back in there, but hobbled out again, and he was able to lead our team in the fight song," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said of Schrauth following Saturday's game. "That's what's most important. When we win, Billy leads us in the fight song."

The Irish already have lost starting center Ashton Craig to a season-ending knee injury. Sophomore Joe Otting started in place of Craig against USC and will maintain that role.