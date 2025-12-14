Who has won the Heisman and a championship in one season?

Open Extended Reactions

In December 2025, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza took home the Heisman Trophy, opening up the possibility of becoming a Heisman winner and a national champion in the same season. With an undefeated regular season under their belt, the Hoosiers are the top-ranked team heading into the College Football Playoffs. Only time will tell if Mendoza can extend his streak of success all the way to a title.

Check out the Heisman winners who won a national championship in the same season below:

2020: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

2019: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2015: Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama

2013: Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

2010: Cam Newton, QB, Auburn

2009: Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama

2004: Matt Leinart, QB, USC

1997: Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan

1996: Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida

1993: Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State

1976: Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh

1949: Leon Hart, Right End, Notre Dame

1947: John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame

1945: Felix 'Doc' Blanchard, FB, Army

1943: Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame

1940: Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota

1938: Davey O'Brien, QB, Texas Christian

