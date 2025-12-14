        <
          Who has won the Heisman and a championship in one season?

          Devonta Smith was the last college football player to win the Heisman Trophy and a championship in the same season. USA TODAY Sports
          • Sean CoyleDec 14, 2025, 09:56 PM

          In December 2025, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza took home the Heisman Trophy, opening up the possibility of becoming a Heisman winner and a national champion in the same season. With an undefeated regular season under their belt, the Hoosiers are the top-ranked team heading into the College Football Playoffs. Only time will tell if Mendoza can extend his streak of success all the way to a title.

          Check out the Heisman winners who won a national championship in the same season below:

          2020: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

          2019: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

          2015: Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama

          2013: Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

          2010: Cam Newton, QB, Auburn

          2009: Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama

          2004: Matt Leinart, QB, USC

          1997: Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan

          1996: Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida

          1993: Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State

          1976: Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh

          1949: Leon Hart, Right End, Notre Dame

          1947: John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame

          1945: Felix 'Doc' Blanchard, FB, Army

          1943: Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame

          1940: Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota

          1938: Davey O'Brien, QB, Texas Christian

