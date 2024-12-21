Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler put on a mesmerising display in the fourth set to earn a spot in the third round. James Fearn/Getty Images

Darts sensation Luke "The Nuke" Littler battled back from a lacklustre start to his PDC World Darts Championship title bid on Saturday to eventually blow away opponent Ryan Meikle in a sensational fourth set that earned the teenager a 3-1 second-round victory at Alexandra Palace.

The 17-year-old set a tournament record with a staggering 140.91 average in the deciding fourth set, firing in four maximum 180s while winning three consecutive legs in 11, 10, and 11 darts, as he overcame Meikle in front of a boisterous crowd in north London.

In his post-match interview on Sky Sports, a tearful Lilttler appeared slightly overcome by the occasion as he stepped away to gather his emotions.

He is looking to win his first world title after his run to last year's final -- where he was beaten by Luke Humphries -- turned him into the sport's biggest star.

But Littler took time to find his range in the opening set, needing all five legs to take a 1-0 lead. He put paid to any doubts about his form by clinching the opening set with a 100 checkout -- 20, double 20, double 20.

Having battled back from an uncharacteristically lacklustre start, Littler turned to the ecstatic crowd, telling them "relax, I'm here. Relax."

However, Meikle was in no mood to roll over for Littler and the 28-year-old immediately broke Littler's throw in the first leg of the second set. His fine form continued and he levelled the match after finishing on the double 12 that he had struggled with in the opening set.

Meikle's aim started to desert him just as Littler began to find his feet in the third set, with the Premier League champion taking a 2-1 lead before embarking on a stunning assault in the fourth where he averaged a scarcely believable 140.91 to leave Meikle's hopes of an unlikely upset victory in tatters. Littler's single-set average was a tournament record.

Littler began the last two legs with back-to-back 180s, winning the former with a 10-darter. If he had hit the nine-darter, it would have been a record fifth of the year for the teenager.

"It was probably the toughest game I've ever played. I had to fight until the end," Littler said.

"It is the worst game I have played. I have never felt anything like that tonight."

He will face either Ritchie Edhouse or Ian White in the third round.

