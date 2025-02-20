Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper has advanced through to the semifinals of the Qatar Open after securing a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini on Thursday.

The Brit had been on course to face Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals but instead took on former Wimbledon champion Berrettini, who downed the Serb earlier in the tournament.

Draper will now face Jiri Lehecka in the semifinals after he stunned Carlos Alcaraz, meaning the Brit again avoids one of the sport's giants.

Draper lost the first set, but fought back to take the next before producing a sensational performance in the final set.

Jack Draper came from behind to beat Matteo Berrettini on Thursday. Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I felt in the second set I was knocking on the door and not quite taking my opportunities but I stayed strong," Draper told Sky Sports.

"It was such a tough battle against such a great player. In Australia I was very proud of my efforts because I got to the fourth round without playing any tennis in the off-season.

"I worked really hard with my coach and fitness and I am just glad I have found a better level this week, playing matches and getting my confidence back."