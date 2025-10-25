Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler's defeat means he cannot leapfrog Luke Humphries in the PDC Order of Merit this weekend. Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Luke Littler's hopes of leapfrogging Luke Humphries as the new world No. 1 this weekend were ended on Saturday by a 10-7 European Championship second-round defeat to James Wade.

He needed to reach the final in Dortmund to take top spot in the PDC's Order of Merit, but Wade's first televised victory over Littler ended the world champion's chances.

Littler will have another chance to take Humphries' spot when he plays at the Grand Slam of Darts next month in Wolverhampton.

