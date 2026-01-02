World Darts Championship: Luke Littler to face Gian van Veen in final

Luke Littler reacts to his win over Ryan Searle to reach his third consecutive World Darts Championship final. (1:40)

Luke Littler produced a dominant performance to beat Ryan Searle 6-1 and set up a World Darts Championship final with Gian van Veen.

The 18-year-old was at his brilliant best as he cruised to his third successive World Darts Championship final, averaging 105, hit 10 180s and a high checkout of 110 in his victory over Searle.

Van Veen meanwhile produced an instant classic with his idol Gary Anderson, claiming a 6-3 win to set up the clash with Littler on Saturday.

Littler is now just the fourth player in history to make it through to three consecutive World Darts Championship finals, joining Dennis Priestly, Phil Taylor and Gary Anderson.

Searle attempted to mount a battle but couldn't take his chances as Littler showed his ruthless best on the outer ring, hitting 59% of his doubles and regularly taking out tops, with which he finished off the match.

His only disappointment was his failure to land a nine-dart finish, an insatiable itch that he has been so far unable to scratch.

He twice came close in the sixth set, with seven perfect darts in a leg he ended up losing after Searle took out a 'Big Fish' 170 checkout.

Littler ends what has been a career-best run by Searle, who moves up to a new high ranking of number eight.

The 38-year-old's performance has been made even more impressive by his recent revelation that he suffers from Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy - an eye condition which means he often cannot see where the dart lands.

That did not hold him back and he dropped just two sets on the way to the last four.

But then he came up against a different proposition in Littler, who produced a masterful performance to reach a third successive final.

The victorious Littler admitted he wasn't happy with his start, going 1-0 down early doors.

"I went 1-0 down and was not the happiest. I thought I didn't play that well. Everyone knows I just want to go 1-0 up, get into that lead.

There was also praise for Searle, who has become a fan favourite for his exploits at Alexandra Palace.

"I said to myself 'you will find it' and it went 1-1, 2-1, 3-1 and so on. Big shout out to Ryan. He's done amazing this tournament. He can be proud."

Beating Anderson means Van Veen is guaranteed to become world number three regardless of the outcome in Saturday's showpiece event. Should he win the title tomorrow, he will move above Luke Humphries to second in the rankings.