Week 13's biggest matchup is a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game; the Philadelphia Eagles opened as 1-point favorites over the visiting San Francisco 49ers, but the line has moved quickly. In the other 12 games, some big favorites will be looking to shine in the prime time spotlight, beginning with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Green Bay Packers for Patrick Mahomes' first foray at Lambeau Field. The week's finale will have the Cincinnati Bengals limping into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN. We've got lines for every matchups, updated throughout the week.Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group. Odds by ESPN BET.

Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys -8

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Seattle Seahawks (+320) ; Dallas Cowboys (-400)

Total: 46.5 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 11 (79.5% to win outright)

Indianapolis Colts -2.5 @ Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Indianapolis Colts (-130) ; Tennessee Titans (+110)

Total: 42.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Colts by 2.5 (57.3% to win outright)

Los Angeles Chargers -6 @ New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Los Angeles Chargers (-250) ; New England Patriots (+210)

Total: 41.5 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chargers by 5.5 (66.1% to win outright)

Detroit Lions -3.5 @ New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Detroit Lions (-195) ; New Orleans Saints (+165)

Total: 45.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 2.1 (56.2% to win outright)

Atlanta Falcons -3 @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Atlanta Falcons (-145) ; New York Jets (+125)

Total: 34.5 (13th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.4 (57% to win outright)

Arizona Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Steelers -5.5

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Arizona Cardinals (+210) ; Pittsburgh Steelers (-250)

Total: 39.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Steelers by 7.8 (72% to win outright)

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Carolina Panthers (+220) ; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-270)

Total: 38.5 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.5 (71.4% to win outright)

Miami Dolphins -9.5 @ Washington Commanders

FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Miami Dolphins (-450) ; Washington Commanders (+360)

Total: 49.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 11.4 (80.4% to win outright)

Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans -3

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: Denver Broncos (+130) ; Houston Texans (-150)

Total: 45.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Texans by 1.5 (54.5% to win outright)

Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Rams -4.5

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: Cleveland Browns (+175) ; Los Angeles Rams (-210)

Total: 38.5 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Rams by 4.8 (64% to win outright)

San Francisco 49ers -2.5 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: San Francisco 49ers (-140) ; Philadelphia Eagles (+120)

Total: 46.5 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 2 (55.8% to win outright)

Kansas City Chiefs -7 @ Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Money Line: Kansas City Chiefs (-300) ; Green Bay Packers (+250)

Total: 42.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 7.6 (71.7% to win outright)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars -8

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Cincinnati Bengals (+300) ; Jacksonville Jaguars (-380)

Total: 40.5 (ninth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 5.8 (66.8% to win outright)