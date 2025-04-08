Open Extended Reactions

Mamelodi Sundowns will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final against Espérance as they visit Radès in Tunisia on Tuesday April 8.

Sundowns dominated the first leg in Pretoria with 80% of the possession. However, they struggled to break Espérance down and only Peter Shalulile's 54th minute goal separated the sides.

Their head coach, Miguel Cardoso, was in charge of Espérance when they beat Sundowns 2-0 on aggregate - 1-0 home and away - last season. In both of those matches, Sundowns dominated possession but could not find a way through. This season, they have the upper hand for now, but can by no means take anything for granted.

Nobody in Sundowns colours will be under any illusions over how difficult it will be to hold their lead in front of a hostile crowd against one of the best teams in Africa. The atmosphere is likely to be particularly raucous due to the return of Cardoso to his former club.

"I don't expect to be booed when I arrive there, I know how I came out at Esperance, and the relationship I have with the fans, but anyway, whatever it is, I always take boos and whistles as fear," Cardoso said.

"So, I respect people a lot, but I am just on the other side. I was telling you before the match started, the fact that we are on different sides, does not make us enemies, it just makes us exactly what we are, playing on another side.

Sundowns' Namibian forward Peter Shalulile scored the goal in the first leg that puts Mamelodi Sundowns ahead for the CAF Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Esperance. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Tuesday, April 8 at 9:00 PM CAT (7:00 PM GMT, 3:00 PM ET)

Venue: Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Themba Zwane and Mothobi Mvala are nearing a return for Sundowns. However, Cardoso has indicated that he is unlikely to throw them in at the deep end in an important match unless he is fully convinced they are ready.

Lebo Mothiba, Rivaldo Coetzee and Siyabonga Mabena are long-term absentees for Sundowns, as are Yass Mohamed Mouhli and Roger Aholou for Espérance.

Expected lineups:

Espérance

GK Bechir Ben Said

LB Ayman Ben Mohamed | CB Koussay Smiri | CB Mohamed Amine Tougai | RB Elyas Bouzaiene

CM Abdramane Konaté | CM Houssem Tka | CM Onuche Ogbelu

LW Elias Mokwana | ST Achref Jabri | RW Mohamed Youcef Belaïli

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

CB Grant Kekana | CB Lucas Suárez | CB Khuliso Mudau

LWB Aubrey Modiba | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena | CM Jayden Adams RWB Thapelo Morena

ST Peter Shalulile | ST Lucas Ribeiro Costa

Stats:

Espérance did not have a single shot on target in the first leg, while Sundowns only had three.

There have only been three goals in the last four fixtures between Sundowns and Espérance.

None of the three South African teams competing in CAF competitions this season conceded in their quarter-final first leg fixtures.

Miguel Cardoso has been on the winning side of all three matches he has coached between Espérance and Sundowns - all with a 1-0 scoreline.