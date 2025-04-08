Jan Åge Fjørtoft joins "ESPN FC" and questions how Liam Delap could fit into a struggling Manchester United side. (2:28)

Jan Åge Fjørtoft: "Can United attract the best strikers in the world? No" (2:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Pirates will look to defend their 1-0 aggregate lead as they host MC Alger in the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday April 9.

Mohau Nkota's winner celebrated the sides in the first leg and they followed that up with a 1-0 win over Polokwane City on Saturday in the Betway Premiership. On that occasion, the winner came from Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Pirates now have three wins in a row in all competitions including their 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns before the international break. However, they are still reeling from the news that José Riveiro will not be renewing his contract as head coach at the end of the season.

That may only serve to motivate Pirates more as they look to deliver continental glory for the coach who made them truly competitive at home and on the continent again.

MC Alger have a less crowded schedule than Pirates, which could work in their favour particularly with the Buccaneers facing several injuries. However, it would be a major upset if Pirates did not finish the job in front of their home supporters at Orlando Stadium.

Key details:

Date: Wednesday, April 9 at 6:00 PM CAT (4:00 PM GMT, 12:00 PM ET)

Venue: Orlando Stadium, Soweto, South Africa

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Can Orlando Pirates maintain their six-game unbeaten streak when they take on MC Alger in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals? PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Team news:

Buccaneers fan favourite Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi returned from a quad strain injury in the 1-0 win over Polokwane City after missing the first leg against MC Alger.

Thabiso Monyane, Zakhele Lepasa, Olisah Ndah, Thabiso Lebitso and Thabiso Sesane have been out of action, recovering from injuries.

Meanwhile, Monnapule Saleng remains out of the fold amid a reported contractual dispute with Orlando Pirates.

Expected lineups:

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi | RW Mohau Nkota

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

MC Alger

GK Abdelatif Ramdane

LB Marwane Khelif | CB Ayoub Abdellaoui | CB Ayoub Ghezala | RB Réda Halaïmia

CM Larbi Tabti | CM Mohamed Benkhemassa | CM Akram Bouras

LW Amine Messoussa | ST Mohamed Saliou Bangoura | RW Tayeb Meziani

Stats:

Mohau Nkota has scored three goals in three appearances against Algerian sides in this season's CAF Champions League.

Orlando Pirates are undefeated in their last six matches in all competitions.

MC Alger drew all three of their away games in the CAF Champions League group stage.