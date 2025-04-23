Pyramids FC vs Orlando Pirates - Strikers under pressure in CAF CL semifinal

Don Hutchison has labelled Man United as "not a big team" following their 1-0 defeat at home to Wolves. (2:15)

Orlando Pirates and Pyramids FC only had one shot each on target in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final at FNB Stadium, which unsurprisingly ended in a 0-0 draw.

However, there will have to be a winner when the teams run it back for the second leg at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Friday, with the winner meeting either Al Ahly or Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

Fiston Mayele and Sodiq Awujoola saw goals disallowed by VAR for Pyramids, which could have completely changed the complexion of the tie. As it stands, Pirates have the major advantage of having played at home without conceding in a competition which still uses the away goals rule.

The last time Pirates were in a CAF Champions League final in 2013, the second leg was in Cairo and they went into it on level terms with their rivals, Al Ahly. On that occasion, the Buccaneers lost 2-0. Now, they return to Cairo on level terms again to once again earn the opportunity to compete in African club football's biggest game.

Fittingly, they may even find themselves going up against Al Ahly again, and if not, it will be Mamelodi Sundowns - the club who in recent years replaced them as Africa's best hope of silverware on the continent.

Under José Riveiro, Pirates have once again become a powerhouse on the continent. However, the reinvigorated Buccaneers face a major challenge against another emerging powerhouse - Pyramids - who will be playing to earn a first ever Champions League final appearance.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro discusses tactics with midfielder Thalente Mbatha. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Friday, April 25 at 8:00 PM CAT (6:00 PM GMT, 2:00 PM ET)

Venue: 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt

Team news:

Pirates have yet to welcome back long-term injury absentees Thabiso Monyane, Zakhele Lepasa, Olisa Ndah, Thabiso Sesane and Thabiso Lebitso into the matchday squad, with Monnapule Saleng also yet to return despite repeated reports that he could be reintegrated soon after a contract dispute.

Expected lineups

Pyramids

GK Ahmed El Shenawy

LB Mohamed Hamdi | CB Mahmoud Marei | CB Ahmed Samy | RB Mohamed Chibi

LM Mostafa Fathi | CM Mohanad Lasheen | CM Walid El Karti | CM Blati Touré | RM Karim Hafez

ST Fiston Mayele

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi | RW Mohau Nkota

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

Stats:

The two South African teams remaining in the CAF Champions League semi-finals, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, have yet to concede in six games between them in the knockout stages.

Orlando Pirates have kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions.