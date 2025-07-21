Ed Dove thinks Nigeria have unlocked the potential of one of Africa's best attacking players as Esther Okoronkwo shines in Nigeria's big win over Zambia. (1:31)

Nigeria flexed their title ambitions with a dominant 5-0 rout of Zambia, while reigning champions South Africa toiled against a Senegal side that will surely regret an opportunity missed during this weekend's Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

Here are ESPN's big takeaways after a fascinating weekend of women's football in Morocco.

The Super Falcons take flight, at last!

Justin Madugu's Nigeria silenced the naysayers in style with a rampant victory over fancied Zambia in Casablanca, as the gulf between the two sides was laid bare in an utterly irresistible attacking display by the tournament favourites.

They stuttered during the group stags, leaving it late to squeeze past Botswana before being held 0-0 by Algeria, prompting criticism of the coach and his failure to find an effective attacking configuration for this talented Falcons selection.

This was the perfect response, as Nigeria took control from the off -- opening the scoring in the second minute through Osinachi Ohale -- before extending their lead to 3-0 by the break.

In a match-up billed as Zambia's sublime attacking duo Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji against a Super Falcons defence yet to concede in the tournament, it was Nigeria who showed all of the cutting edge we'd expect from the Copper Queens, compounding a humiliating afternoon for the pretenders with two further goals in the second half.

Nigeria's dominance in women's football on the continent is unprecedented; they've won nine of the 12 editions of this tournament and only three finals have taken place without them.

This track record brings with it a weight of expectation, but this performance, with Mudugu simultaneously silencing Bandananji while getting the best out of the likes of Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Rasheedat Ajibade, was exactly what Falcons fans demand.

Even the coach's gambles, notably bringing in Folashade Ijamilusi to play wide right, paid off, with the China-based forward repaying the coach's faith with a goal.

'The coach's job is a thankless one," a vindicated Mudugu mused after the match. "It comes with a lot of pressures, which always come, you'll always face criticism in one area or another.

"I believe in what we do, what the girls are doing, and we just keep on going -- I can't stop someone from talking, but we don't get distracted by these things."

Nigeria's players celebrated their 5-0 win over Zambia in the Women's AFCON quarterfinals as though they'd claimed the title, such was their relief at finally finding form at the tournament. CAF

Zambia falter at altitude...again

Regardless of what happened to the Copper Queens here in Morocco, this generation are pioneers for the sport in the country, reaching first-ever World Cups and Olympics, while taking bronze -- another unprecedented feat -- at the last WAFCON.

This tournament was to be the test as to whether they could get over the line and, at least, reach a first ever final.

They were completely exposed against Nigeria, and that loss, coupled with the late conceding of an equaliser in the opener against Morocco -- they'd have had a much easier route to the Last Four if they'd held on -- has ultimately kept them among the ranks of hopefuls rather than a team who can add gold to their name.

There are no doubting the team's qualities -- 'Bandananji' each scored three in the group stage -- but Swiss head coach Nora Hauptle must find a solution to a defensive unit that continues to look jittery when up against some of Africa's better forwards.

"I think the evolution is visible, but the more games we have at this level, the more we are tested, the more we can develop," Hauptle told ESPN.

"I was on the pitch speaking to the players about the future [after the match], we have qualifiers coming, another high level international friendly in December, so we'll be prepared for [next year's] WAFCON."

Privately, the head coach may be questioning whether the team's existing defensive personnel -- many of whom were present for the 10-3 humbling by the Netherlands at the Olympics four years ago -- actually have the potential to become continental champions.

Don't break out the Shoe Shine just yet

At times, during this Banyana Banyana team's evolution under Desiree Ellis, it could fairly be claimed that this side were South Africa's finest exponents of the fabled 'Shoeshine and piano', a style best associated with domestic giants Mamelodi Sundowns, which is essentially a Mzansi take on Total Football.

Clearly there's technical prowess and ingenuity in this side, from Linda Motlhalo, surely the most accomplished central midfielder in possession at this tournament, to the advancing Lebohang Ramalepe, adventurous in a more attacking brief at the WAFCON.

Their defenders look comfortable taking the initiative, goalkeeper Andile Dlamini gets involved with the ball at feet, and there is often a fluidity about Banyana's play that's unmatched at this level.

However, without talisman Thembi Kgatlana, they're still missing that cutting edge, a difference-maker in the final third, someone to take the chances and to create something from nothing when the chips are down.

In the '22 final, with Kgatlana absent, Hildah Magaia stepped up to score twice, but while she's looked lively in Morocco -- and came close on several occasions against Senegal -- there's still something missing from the champions' forward line.

The tenacious Gabriel Salgado brought some added venom with her late introduction against the Teranga Lionesses, and may be called on from the start against Nigeria in the semi, but calls back home for a greater role for 'star girl' Ronnie Donnelly, who made her Banyana debut during this tournament and scored against Mali, demonstrate the increasing concerns about South Africa's attack.

Ghana returning to the elite?

Talk of the 'Big Four' of African women's football in recent years (Nigeria, Zambia, Morocco, South Africa) must have been galling for Ghana, who reached three finals and three further semis in this competition between 1995 and 2006.

Nonetheless, mirroring the men's side's struggles, their decline has been stark, with a third-placed showing in 2016 the only time they've escaped the group stage in 19 years.

After seeing off Algeria on penalties in their quarterfinal this weekend, the Black Queens are back in the latter stages, where they'll now be aiming to at least go one better than their bronze-medal showing nine years ago.

Admittedly, the fallen giants haven't convinced at this tournament so far -- barring a fine 4-1 display against Tanzania -- but encouragingly, the likes of Evelyn Badu, Alice Kusi and Doris Boaduwaa clearly have another gear to find in their semi against Morocco.

One bright spark has been England-born wide player Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, who looked a treasure trove of invention and running against Algeria.

Will Morocco ever have a better chance to take gold?

Finally to hosts Morocco, who were whipping up national fervour with their displays in Rabat, where the Olympic Stadium has been packed with adoring supporters for their four games so far.

The players have given fans their money's worth, equalising late to hold Zambia in their opener before victories over the DRC and Senegal, as well as Friday's 3-1 victory over Mali to progress to a semifinal against Ghana.

Defeated finalists on home soil in 2022, Morocco feel they have the momentum to go one further this time around. They certainly have the talent, with Ghizlane Chebbak -- Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner last time -- excelling again, while veterans Najat Badri and three-goal Ibrissam Jraidi also making big contributions.

Morocco also have plenty of difference-makers, with Europe-born Sakina Ouzraoui and Kenza Chapelle joining the team since the last WAFCON and adding another dimension in attack alongside eye-catching Fatima Tagnaout and Sanaa Mssoudy.

This combination of old-timers Jraidi and Chebbak, bright talents in their prime, on-field momentum, home support and the addition of Spain's World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda gives Morocco their best ever chance of taking the title.