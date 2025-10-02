Carling Knockout returns as 'minnows' look to shock the PSL's Big Three

Disney+ today announced that, from October 2, 2025, the ESPN Africa linear channels will be available to customers in South Africa at no extra cost. (1:35)

After a thrilling start to South Africa's football season, the Carling Knockout could add more twists and turns when it kicks off on Friday, with Stellenbosch taking on Kaizer Chiefs in the pick of the round.

The Carling Knockout Cup is South Africa's version of the League Cup. It sees all 16 Betway Premiership teams face each other in a single-legged knockout tournament.

The tournament has taken place twice under its current name, and on both occasions the winners picked up their first ever major trophy. The big three of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to set the record straight, while less prominent teams aim for more moments of magic.

In the case of draws, games are decided by extra time and then penalties. Unlike in the MTN8 - where semi-finals are decided over two legs - there is no break from the usual format from the beginning of the tournament to the end of the Carling Knockout.

The tournament was formerly known as the Telkom Knockout - and before that the Coca-Cola Cup, Rothmans Cup, John Player Special (JPS) Knockout Cup and Datsun Challenge. The last version of the Telkom Knockout took place in 2019 - months before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was put on ice during the nationwide lockdown and only returned in the 2023-24 season following the addition of Carling Black Label as a sponsor. Stellenbosch subsequently won the first Carling Knockout in 2023, beating TS Galaxy on penalties in the final.

Last year, Magesi shocked Mamelodi Sundowns to lift the cup in a match which arguably led to the dismissal of Manqoba Mngqithi and the appointment of Miguel Cardoso as head coach.

Cardoso is one of many coaches who this tournament will hand an important opportunity to prove a point in, but he is not the only one who will be fighting for a much-needed break.

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs

Sunday, 5 October, 15:00 CAT

Steve Barker has had the ongoing faith of Stellenbosch FC through highs and lows since 2017. However, after his substitutions came under scrutiny in the MTN8 final loss to Orlando Pirates, a win over Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town's DHL Stadium would be a perfect comeback.

Chiefs have had their own issues in the coaching department, with Nasreddine Nabi enduring a protracted exit despite winning the Nedbank Cup last season - thus ending Chiefs' decade-long trophy drought.

Amakhosi are a bogey team for Barker's Stellenbosch. Chiefs have won the last four encounters between the sides, including a 2-0 win at Athlone Stadium in August's Betway Premiership season-opener.

The Carling Knockout will see Kaizer Chiefs take on Stellenbosch in the first round. Kaizer Chiefs/Instagram

"It hasn't always been the case [losing to Chiefs], we got our fair share of results in the past," said Barker in the press conference after that loss. "But yeah, of late, it just seems they're a team that has one over us right now. So, yeah, it's unfortunate.

"Next time when we play them, we obviously have to really find a way to get ourselves a win against them."

However, as Barker pointed out, Stellenbosch started that game well but were hit by an early Siviwe Nkwali red card for a reckless challenge.

"But it always feels like a double blow when you get a red card and a goal against you at the same time," Barker added. "So, sometimes it (making a foul) is not worth the red card because you'd rather [concede and] be 1-0 down [but have the whole team]. Your chance of getting a point is probably higher.

"So, it was just a big blow for us, and it's not the first time against Chiefs that there's been a red card or an incident that led to them winning the game.

"So, yeah, it's not through lack of effort or trying to beat them - it just seems like our luck against them is just not where it should be right now, but we need to be better in certain situations."

Orlando Pirates vs Siwelele

Saturday, 4 October, 15:00

After a tightly-fought league battle between the Buccaneers and Siwelele in Bloemfontein on September 23, the teams will face off again at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates won 1-0 at the Toyota Stadium by virtue of an 80th minute Oswin Appollis goal. Siwelele have been rocked by off-field issues, with controversy over the club's owners opting to travel to several away games by bus to save on travel costs.

The decision has drawn condemnation from the South African Football Players' Union (SAFPU), with eyebrows raised, too, over the axing of CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse.

Goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson is reportedly on his way out too, with owner Calvin Le John warning that "players who have not shown the heart and the willingness to fight for this team" will have their contracts terminated too - another warning that has alarm bells ringing.

Still, Siwelele continue to sign quality players. Recently, they unveiled recently departed former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa.

Another former Buccaneer, Vincent Pule, has been among the most influential players for Lehlohonolo Seema's side.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso. Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants

Saturday, 4 October, 20:00

Following the signings of Miguel Reisinho and Nuno Santos, Sundowns are looking to bring back stability after a difficult start to the season. Success is non-negotiable at the club that has won the last eight Premiership titles, and Cardoso's attempt to earn it through the League Cup will begin on Saturday at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

Cardoso's side entered the campaign without a proper pre-season behind them after their FIFA Club World Cup campaign.

The club drew criticism over its handling of interest in the likes of Khuliso Mudau, Kutlwano Letlhaku and the now-departed Lucas Ribeiro Costa. Thapelo Maseko also spoke openly of his struggles amid limited playing time, while Peter Shalulile also had a period where his future was uncertain.

However, Mudau, Letlhaku, Maseko and Shalulile have ultimately stayed put. Mudau in particular is likely to play a central role for Masandawana at right-back.

Attacking midfielder/winger Santos and midfielder Reisinho were brought in late in the transfer window after the club also loaned in attacking midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng from Dallas FC.

Discounting the MTN8 semi-final penalty shootout defeat to Orlando Pirates, Sundowns have only lost one game all season at the time of writing - a 1-0 defeat to Mngqithi's Golden Arrows. However, standards are sky-high at Chloorkop and Mngqithi was dismissed last season while the club sat top of the league.

Gallants held Sundowns to a 1-1 draw on September 17, and this time, failure to win is not an option for the Brazilians.

Other Carling Knockout last 16 fixtures & How to watch

High-flying Durban City will kick off the Carling Knockout at home to Polokwane City at Chatsworth Stadium on Friday, with kick-off set for 19:00.

At the same time as Pirates' Saturday afternoon tie with Siwelele, Orbit College will host TS Galaxy at Olympia Park.

Golden Arrows will then host Sekhukhune United in the 18:00 kick-off at the King Zwelithini Stadium, before Sundowns' clash with Marumo Gallants.

Richards Bay will host Chippa United at Richards Bay Stadium in another Sunday 15:00 kick-off, before the last 16 action comes to a close with the 18:00 clash between AmaZulu and defending champions Magesi FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Carling Knockout action will be broadcasted live on SuperSport.