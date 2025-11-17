Tom Hamilton reports from Twickenham, as England take down New Zealand for the first time since 2019. (1:20)

The northern and southern hemispheres will collide in 2026 in the new Nations Championship, which will see 12 teams from SANZAAR and the Six Nations clash across the globe.

SA Rugby announced on Monday that the Springboks will have home fixtures against England, Wales, and Scotland in July next year, while teams like Japan and Fiji have been invited to play in the spectacle.

Per the SA Rugby site: The SANZAAR nations - South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina - plus invitational teams Japan and Fiji, will represent the Southern Hemisphere in the new competition, played in the two existing international windows in July and November, against the Six Nations teams, England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

"Following the six rounds, the Nations Championship will culminate in a first-of-its-kind Finals Weekend, which will be hosted at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London next November.

"England (4 July), Scotland (11 July) and Wales (18 July) will head to South Africa for the midyear Tests, while it was also confirmed that the Boks will face Italy (weekend of 6-8 November), France (weekend of 13-15 November) and Ireland (21 November) in Europe next year to complete fixtures against all Six Nations teams.

"The Finals Weekend, scheduled for 27-29 November 2026, will deliver world-class sporting entertainment to fans, with three days of double headers taking centre stage at the Allianz Stadium in London. A totally new concept for rugby union, the Finals Weekend adds a dramatic climax to the tournament, where every fixture matters to every team, and creates an unmissable experience for players and fans alike.

"The top-ranked teams in the Southern and Northern Hemisphere will battle it out to be named the first ever Champion of the new tournament. Adding to the competitive jeopardy of the Finals Weekend, teams will also be competing to earn points for their group to decide the dominant Hemisphere in the sport, that year."

The Nations Championship will be played for the first time in 2026, featuring 12 teams from the SANZAAR and Six Nations structures. SA Rugby

All 12 nations will compete for points - four for a win, two for a draw, zero for a loss, and bonus points for scoring four or more tries and losing by seven points or fewer - to determine the standings in their respective groups. These points earned during the July and November rounds will ultimately decide the schedule of fixtures for the Finals Weekend.

Brendan Morris, CEO of SANZAAR said: "The establishment of The Nations Championship is an historic and exciting move for rugby that will see the SANZAAR Member Unions, with the addition of Fiji and Japan, take on the best of Europe and the Northern Hemisphere on a biennial basis.

"SANZAAR nations have a proud and successful record at international level. Our aim is to continue this record, and the Nations Championship, along with our rugby calendar for the 2026-2030 period, will provide the perfect pathway for continued success.

"We warmly welcome our Pacific neighbours Japan and Fiji into the tournament, as part of our 'team'. The participating teams are excited, the broadcasters are excited, and the fans are excited, and we very much look forward to July 2026 when it all kicks-off."

Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: "The Nations Championship has the power to redefine the future of rugby, and the partnership between Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR signals a tectonic shift in the sport.

"Rugby's strongest nations have collaborated with a clear vision to grow the game, by challenging traditional ways of operating to create a tournament structure with genuine global relevance, which will unlock the true value of the sport.

"The world's biggest and best championships are defined by intense sporting drama, and the Nations Championship will stand alongside these. The Finals Weekend will add a totally new dimension for fans, and promises to create an incredible spectacle, crown Champions, and act as a catalyst to grow rugby's reach, globally."