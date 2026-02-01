Jones nets 4 in second half, Desert Dogs rally past FireWolves

Open Extended Reactions

Mitch Jones led the way for Las Vegas with all four of his goals in the second half as the Desert Dogs defeated the Oshawa FireWolves 16-13 on Saturday night at Lee's Family Forum.

Jones also registered five assists for the Desert Dogs (4-3), while Jonathan Donville finished with two goals and six assists for the host team. Chris Cloutier and Kyle Killen each recorded a hat trick, with Cloutier adding four assists and Killen contributing two. Jackson Webster added a goal and three assists, while Adam Poitras scored twice. Goaltender Landon Kells made 34 saves.

Dawson Theede had a standout performance in just his second game for the FireWolves (2-7) with three goals and four assists. His first goal of the night was the 100th of his career. Alex Simmons tallied two goals and five assists, while Tye Kurtz contributed two goals and four assists. Dyson Williams, playing against the team coached by his father, Shawn Williams, scored a hat trick and added one assist. Doug Jamieson recorded 47 saves as Oshawa remained winless in five away games.

The Desert Dogs took their first lead at 10-9 on a power-play goal from Jones with just over a minute left in the third quarter. After a Dyson Williams goal tied the game at 10 to end the third, Las Vegas outscored Oshawa 6-3 in the final frame.

The Desert Dogs played most of the game without forward Chase Fraser, who left in the first quarter with a left knee injury and did not return.

Up next: The FireWolves will play at Toronto Rock next Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, while the Desert Dogs will visit the Georgia Swarm at 7:30. Both contests will air on ESPN+.

