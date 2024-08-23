Open Extended Reactions

Alpine has confirmed its reserve driver Jack Doohan will be promoted to a full-time race seat alongside Pierre Gasly next season.

Doohan will replace the Haas-bound Esteban Ocon, who announced in June he would leave the team at the end of the season.

Gasly was re-signed on a new long-term contract later the same month, although it was still unclear who would join him.

Carlos Sainz held talks with Alpine about a 2025 drive, but ultimately opted to switch to Williams when he is replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next year.

Doohan -- son of the legendary five-time 500cc motorcycling world champion, Mick Doohan -- has been Alpine's reserve driver for the past two years and is a product of the team's junior academy.

He finished third in the 2023 Formula 2 championship, but has not raced this season.

"I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team," Doohan said. "I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team's senior management.

"There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up.

Jack Doohan will drive for Alpine's Formula One team in 2025. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

"It's exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I'm extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality. It's an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes."

The appointment is the first major announcement under new team principal Oliver Oakes, who took over the role from Bruno Famin this month.

"We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula One," Oakes said.

"Jack will become the first driver to graduate from the Alpine Academy into a race driver position with the team, so that is exceptionally pleasing for the team and its young driver pathway.

"Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential. He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team.

"Alongside Pierre, we have a well-balanced driver line-up with a good combination between youthful energy, experience, and pure speed. We look forward to working with both Jack and Pierre in order to keep developing the car and bring the team up the grid."