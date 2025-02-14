Carlos Sainz takes the FW47 for a lap around Silverstone as Williams launch their 2025 car (2:21)

Williams boss James Vowles has revealed Franco Colapinto, who recently signed as a reserve driver with Alpine, has a deal in place to return to Williams in the future.

Colapinto started nine grands prix with Williams last year after he was picked by Vowles to replace American Logan Sargeant from the Italian Grand Prix onwards.

With Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon already signed as Williams' race drivers for the next two years, Vowles could not offer Colapinto a race driver for 2025 and agreed to allow him to join Alpine as a reserve driver on a "multi-year" deal.

The Argentine, who impressed with points finishes in Azerbaijan and the U.S. last year, is hotly tipped to replace Alpine's race driver Jack Doohan midseason, despite 2025 being Doohan's first full year in F1.

Franco Colapinto ahead of last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Vowles has now revealed that Colapinto was effectively loaned to Alpine with the hope he would gain more race experience over the coming years before a return to Williams in the future.

"There's a period of time whereby I hope he is racing for Alpine," Vowles said at the launch of Williams' 2025 car. "The reason why we did this is that I wanted him to be racing in 2025 and or 2026.

"The best chance he has is with Alpine, as far as [getting on the grid], that's why he's there. And I don't mean that to the detriment of Jack. I hope Jack has a successful time.

"But ultimately, Franco is my driver that I want back in that car. After a period of time, he'll return to Williams.

"That period of time is not a line set in stone where I can look you in the eye and say it. But I can say he'll be back to Williams at some point."

Vowles stressed that he has no say over whether Colapinto would race for Alpine.

"He is with Alpine and he's an Alpine driver for a number of years. Their choice, fundamentally, will arrange what they want to choose from that.

"After that point, I hope he comes back to Williams and we'll see where we end up."

Sainz arrives at Williams this year after four seasons racing at the front of the grid with Ferrari.

He made his Williams debut at last year's end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi and put the first laps on the new FW47 during a promotional filming day at Silverstone on Friday.

Vowles said Sainz brings welcome experience to the team and the Spaniard had already highlighted areas for improvement.

"Carlos, when he tested in Abu Dhabi, gave us very instantaneous, correct feedback on all the areas we have to improve on," he added. "The good news is it's aligned with ours, and even more good news is there are areas where we have active mechanisms in place to rectify.

"What he has done this morning is, again, he knows what excellence looks like. He was in race-winning categories last year, in a car that was a benchmark for the whole of the year, so he brings that with him.

"But what he's very good and able to do is digest that in a way that is clear and simple, so we don't get lost, and it's directed."