Max Verstappen takes a moment as Red Bull gather for a photograph to celebrate their 400th grand prix and the Dutchman's fourth consecutive victory at Imola. Clive Rose/Getty Images

An Italian who knows his way around a race track - 'The Doctor', Valentino Rossi, with the Ferrari team on the grid prior to the grand prix. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Two of the fan favourites this weekend: Lewis Hamilton finished fourth -- his best position in a grand prix this year -- and Andrea Kimi Antonelli did not finish after suffering mechanical issues, bringing out the safety car. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc finished sixth after starting 11th, but was bitterly disappointed with the result. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The grand prix weekend served as Lewis Hamilton's first experience of the Tifosi as a Ferrari driver. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Italian teenager from Bologna, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, was gifted a jar of pasta. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Faenza-based team RB at Imola. (L-R) Peter Bayer, CEO, Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson and Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Alpine's Executive Advisor, Flavio Briatore (pictured), took over the team's management days before the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix after team principal Oliver Oakes resigned. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images The Tifosi were in full force as 2025 could be Formula 1's last race at Imola. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

