Open Extended Reactions

After being demoted in 2025, Jack Doohan is now leaving the Alpine team. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jack Doohan has left the Alpine team to "pursue other career opportunities," the Formula 1 outfit has confirmed.

Doohan was the first Alpine graduate to F1 when he debuted at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but lasted just six races the following season before being demoted in favour of Franco Colapinto.

That made Doohan a reserve, but he and Alpine have now agreed to part ways.

"BWT Alpine Formula One Team confirms it has reached a mutual agreement with Jack Doohan to not continue his driving services with the team for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship season and allow him to pursue other career opportunities," an Alpine statement read on Tuesday.

"The team would like to thank Jack for his commitment and professionalism to the team for the past four years, both on and off track, and wishes him all the best for the future."

Doohan could look to a career in Super Formula next, although that is in doubt after he crashed three times at the same corner in a Suzuka test.