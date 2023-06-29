Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Friday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Friday's slate is the standard 15 games, but a few contests have unusual start times. There's nothing odd about an early 2:20 p.m. ET Wrigley Field game, this time featuring the Chicago Cubs hosting the Cleveland Indians. However, a 5:10 p.m. ET first pitch in Great American Ball Park between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, followed an hour later when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals are both different than normal.
A pair of rookies sharing a last name (and first initial) check in as the day's top two streamers. Let's start with Bobby Miller (44.6% rostered) as he has the easier matchup when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Kansas City Royals. The 24-year-old right-hander has struggled over his last two outings, yielding 13 total runs in 9⅔ innings. However, he faced the Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants, a pair of offenses more potent than the Royals who sport the third-lowest wOBA facing righties. Kansas City fans at an above average 24.5% clip, aiding Miller's cause.
Bryce Miller (41.2%) is also coming off a subpar effort, but he was pitching well before the Baltimore Orioles tallied three runs in 4⅓ frames in his last outing. The Seattle Mariners right-hander draws a pesky Tampa Bay Rays lineup, albeit at home in T-Mobile Park. Shane McClanahan will take the hill for the visitors, so even though this Miller is ranked one spot ahead of the Dodgers version, Bobby is preferred over Bryce.
In the event you prefer to avoid Miller's Crossing altogether, James Paxton (32.9%) has been a strikeout machine this season, fanning batters at a 31.8% clip, fifth-highest among pitchers compiling at least 40 innings. It will be a good test for Paxton as he'll face a Toronto Blue Jays lineup with one of the lower strikeout rates against southpaw pitching. Even so, Paxton has also been giving the Boston Red Sox innings, which is integral to fantasy scoring and the Blue Jays offense is surprisingly below average.
Griffin Canning (14.4%) at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks appears like a stream-worthy matchup, and it is, but the Diamondbacks have been quietly productive against right-handers. However, Canning has recorded a 2.25 ERA and .89 WHIP over his last six starts, spanning 36 frames. The success is supported with 37 punchouts to only six free passes over this stretch.
Colorado Rockies lefty Austin Gomber has registered an 8.72 ERA and 1.77 WHIP at home. On Friday, the Detroit Tigers open a series in Coors Field. Considering Detroit has averaged the third-fewest runs per game in MLB, it's rare to target its hitters. However, the right-handed contingent is in a great spot, including Javier Baez (13.9%), Spencer Torkelson (8.4%), Matt Vierling (1%), Andy Ibanez (1%), Jonathan Schoop (0.7%) and Miguel Cabrera (0.6%).
Most of the Los Angeles Dodgers batters are already rostered, but adding James Outman (23.3%) or David Peralta (.8%) could prove fruitful as they enjoy the platoon edge on Royals righty Jordan Lyles in what should be another high-scoring contest for the Dodgers.
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Friday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Spencer Torkelson (DET, 1B -- 9%) at Austin Gomber
Matt Vierling (DET, CF -- 1%) at Gomber
Ha-Seong Kim (SD, SS -- 15%) at Graham Ashcraft
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 48%) vs. Michael Lorenzen
Javier Baez (DET, SS -- 14%) at Gomber
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 39%) vs. Lorenzen
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 9%) at Carlos Carrasco
Yuli Gurriel (MIA, 1B -- 2%) at Jared Shuster
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 9%) vs. Lorenzen
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 28%) vs. Yu Darvish
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Friday
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 62%) at Bryce Miller
Andres Gimenez (CLE, 2B -- 52%) at Justin Steele
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 55%) at Nathan Eovaldi
Josh Bell (CLE, 1B -- 57%) at Steele
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 78%) vs. Shane McClanahan
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 60%) vs. McClanahan
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 90%) vs. James Paxton
Salvador Perez (KC, C -- 92%) vs. Bobby Miller
Starling Marte (NYM, RF -- 63%) vs. Cobb
Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 64%) at Miller