Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Pirates RHP Johan Oviedo enters his weekend start having won three consecutive outings and fantasy managers should be paying him more attention. (0:41)

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file has been updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Friday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

Friday brings a typical 15-game slate, all evening affairs. Action gets started at 6:40 p.m. ET with a pair of games in the Sunshine State, before culminating with a 10:15 p.m. ET start in San Francisco. There are four closely-ranked streaming candidates for those wanting a boost in pitching as we head into the weekend.

Cristopher Sanchez (10.9% rostered in ESPN leagues) tops the list for a home date with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez is somehow still seeking his first win despite posting a 3.44 ERA over 10 starts. He's coming off his only subpar effort of the season where he allowed six earned runs in five innings to the Kansas City Royals. Take away that outing and his ERA is 2.66 for the season. Sanchez will encounter a Twins lineup with the fifth-lowest wOBA and sixth-highest strikeout rate facing southpaw pitching.

Ranked just after Sanchez is Kyle Gibson (31.4% rostered) as the Baltimore Orioles open a weekend series in the Pacific Northwest against the Seattle Mariners. Gibson isn't known for missing bats, but he has been on a strikeout role lately, fanning 39 over his last 37 1/3 innings, spanning six starts. The veteran righty has a chance to continue to rack up punch-outs against an offense with a 26% strikeout rate, the second-highest in MLB with a right-hander on the hill.

Next up is Aaron Civale (49.5%) in a proverbial revenge game, though Civale ended up in an improved scenario after the Cleveland Guardians dealt him to the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline. That said, Civale struggled in his first outing with his new team, yielding nine hits and three earned runs to the Detroit Tigers in four frames. Civale's former team averages the fifth-fewest runs per game in MLB since the break.

Johan Oviedo (18.9%) is the last of the four consecutively ranked streaming candidates. Oviedo's first full season as a starter has been rocky, with eight starts where he allowed at least four runs, but most of those were early. Oviedo yielded no more than three runs in his other 15 outings, 12 of which registered as quality starts. Oviedo faces a seemingly dangerous Cincinnati Reds offense, but the NL Central affair is at PNC Park, so the Reds incur a steep park downgrade. Furthermore, since the break, Cincinnati's .304 wOBA is the sixth-worst facing right-handers, in large part due to a bloated 29.1% strikeout clip in this time frame, the second-highest mark over this span.

Johan Rojas (.9%) has emerged as the Philadelphia Philles' everyday center fielder. He's filling in for Brandon Marsh, who is on the IL with a bruised knee. There is a chance Marsh and Rojas form a platoon when Marsh returns, but for now Rojas is a regular. Rojas has a bit of pop, but speed is his game. The righty swinger is still seeking his first MLB homer, but he's 6 for 6 in steals after 20 games. On Friday, Rojas enjoys the platoon edge on Dallas Keuchel, one of the lowest-ranked hurlers on the ledger.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday

Bullpen usage watch for Friday

By Todd Zola

Relief Pitcher Usage Chart This chart lists the pitchers rostered in at least 50% of ESPN leagues who have been most heavily used recently, signaling they might be unavailable today. Rst% is the player's ESPN roster percentage; the listed date is the pitcher's pitch count from the previous day; P3 is the pitcher's total pitch count from the previous three days; Rest is the pitcher's days of rest; Strk is the number of consecutive days the pitcher has worked. Pitcher Team Rst% 8/10 P3 Rest Strk Felix Bautista BAL 97.8% 23 53 0 1 Kenley Jansen BOS 75.2% 16 35 0 2 Emmanuel Clase CLE 95.5% 11 27 0 1

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday

THE BAT X's Best Stacks for Today

Prop of the Day

Reid Detmers, Angels, 16.5 pitching outs (-130/-110)

PROJECTION

THE BAT X sees Detmers putting up 14.6 pitching outs for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 29.8% of the time. THE BAT X believes there is positive value on the UNDER with an expected value of $37.34.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER

Minute Maid Park's roof projects to be closed today, making conditions in this matchup six degrees colder than the average outdoor game on the slate, which is favorable for pitching.

Detmers' fastball velocity has jumped 1.6 mph this season (94.1 mph) over where it was last season (92.5 mph).

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER