Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

Thursday's nine-game slate is highlighted by an afternoon start for Eury Perez (43% rostered in ESPN leagues), one of the day's top streaming options. A road outing against a Milwaukee Brewers club that's trying to hold down first place in the NL Central isn't necessarily a prime spot for the young righty. However, it's not terrible either, as the Brewers offense has been slightly below average (98 wRC+) over the last 30 days. For his part, Perez owns a 2.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 across his last four turns, which included a 10-strikeout performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers in mid-August. If you prefer upside with your streamers, Perez is your guy.

Kenta Maeda (12% rostered) hasn't been at his best lately, posting a 6.56 ERA over his last five starts. That said, he finds himself in an appealing matchup against the Chicago White Sox. Since the All-Star break, the Pale Hose's offense has been the worst in the American League, stumbling to an 83 wRC+ and 23.9% K%. If Maeda is going to get back on track before the end of the regular season, this is the spot.

At this point in the season, a lot of fantasy managers have either checked out or have turned their focus over to fantasy football. That might explain how a player like Royce Lewis (41%) is still so widely available. The 24-year-old Lewis has been a top-10 player in fantasy over the last 30 days, according to the ESPN Player Rater, batting .310 with eight homers, 31 RBIs, 22 runs and four stolen bases over that stretch. Once regarded as one of baseball's top prospects, Lewis is living up to that billing. If you need a potential difference-making bat to help carry you through the fantasy playoffs, this could be it.

A Coors Field matchup against Chase Anderson is definitely a spot we want to attack on Thursday. The right-hander has been pummeled for a 10.25 ERA over his last nine starts, giving up six or more runs in four of those outings. Amazingly, the entire Giants offense is still available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues. Mike Yastrzemski (6%), who is slashing .425/.521/.850 with three dingers and nine RBIs over his last 16 games, is the top target here, but Joc Pederson (5%) and LaMonte Wade Jr. (9%) also carry the platoon edge against Anderson in this matchup.

