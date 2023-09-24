Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Monday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Monday's limited four-game slate is a bit different than the MLB schedule makers initially planned. Saturday's rainout in the Bronx with the New York Yankees hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks was moved to Monday, pushing the scheduled matchup between the Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox in the Windy City to Thursday. The makeup in Yankee Stadium begins at 1:05 PM ET, with the remaining three contests all being evening affairs.
Only two hurlers have a rostership level below 50%, which is our cutoff for streaming considerations. Neither are strong options for a spot start with Patrick Sandoval (27.4%) occupying the top spot. The lefty will take the ball at home for the Los Angeles Angels, facing the visiting Texas Rangers. Sandoval's 1.50 WHIP is a result of a high 10.8% walk rate along with being victimized by an above average .308 BABIP. His 19.8% strikeout rate is well below league average. The only appeal Sandoval has as a streamer is the Rangers have struggled facing left-handers over the past month, but chasing small-sample splits versus left-handers is a precarious plan.
The second will take the hill in the early game with Clarke Schmidt (11.7% rostered) getting the ball for the Yankees. To put it in perspective, on a full slate, he'd probably wouldn't make the cut as a streaming option. Diamondbacks are competing for a wild card, so they'll be playing their regulars even on a getaway day. Overall, Schmidt has posted a solid season, though he's been victimized by an above average .309 BABIP and 13.5% home run per fly ball. He's been especially unfortunate over his last four starts with a 22% home run per fly ball mark elevating his ERA in that span to 5.48, as compared to a 4.33 xFIP.
The marquee matchup features Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros visiting Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners. It's hard to recommend hitters from either side, though the edge goes to the home team with Castillo having a better stretch run than Verlander. Over his last four efforts, Verlander has only 21 punch outs in 26 frames, while yielding seven homers. Meanwhile, Castillo has fanned 24 over his previous 19 stanzas, with only one homer surrendered.
Logan Webb taking the hill at home against Blake Snell is another five-star pitching matchup with both the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres vying to get back in the mix for the last National League wild card. Webb quietly leads MLB with 207 innings pitched. This is huge for points leagues, not to mention gives him the 18th most strikeouts despite registering the 29th highest strikeout rate among qualified starters. Snell is not only trying to pitch the Padres back into wild card contention, but he's trying to win the NL Young Award, so he can bookend his mantle with the 2018 AL award. Expect a low-scoring affair, with the outcome likely decided late, putting the pressure on the bullpens. Oddly, despite having bullpens anchored by Camilo Doval and Josh Hader, two of the best closers in the league, the Giants and Padres relievers have struggled in September, each with a bullpen ERA over 4.00 this month.
Finding hitting on a short slate with solid pitching is a chore, but the Angels may be a sneaky lineup to target. They'll face Rangers' righty Jon Gray, who has been nothing short of miserable lately. In September, Gray has posted an 8.56 ERA and 2.29 WHIP over four starts, covering only 13 2/3 innings. He's fanned a solid 15 hitters, but he's issued nine free passes and five homers in that span. Logan O'Hoppe (8.4%), Zach Neto (1.4%), Nolan Schanuel (3.3%), Brandon Drury (28.4%) and Jared Walsh (1.4%) are the batters to pick up.
Starting pitcher rankings for Monday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Monday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Tommy Pham (ARI, LF -- 15%) at Jose Urena
Alek Thomas (ARI, CF -- 1%) at Urena
Gabriel Moreno (ARI, C -- 7%) at Urena
Jace Peterson (ARI, 3B -- 0%) at Urena
Geraldo Perdomo (ARI, SS -- 10%) at Urena
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 15%) vs. Merrill Kelly
Mitch Garver (TEX, DH -- 20%) at Patrick Sandoval
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 34%) vs. Blake Snell
Nolan Schanuel (LAA, 1B -- 3%) vs. Jon Gray
Thairo Estrada (SF, 2B -- 46%) vs. Snell
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Monday
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 87%) at Patrick Sandoval
Ha-Seong Kim (SD, SS -- 57%) at Logan Webb
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 57%) at Luis Castillo
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 62%) vs. Justin Verlander
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 94%) at Sandoval
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 77%) at Sandoval
Xander Bogaerts (SD, SS -- 94%) at Webb
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, RF -- 67%) vs. Merrill Kelly
Manny Machado (SD, 3B -- 96%) at Webb
Gleyber Torres (NYY, 2B -- 92%) vs. Kelly