Herz so good

The Washington Nationals farm system may be focusing on position players, but this season has featured the emergence of a trio of starting pitchers to complement MacKenzie Gore. The continuing struggles and health woes of SP Josiah Gray have brightened the spotlight on Jake Irvin, Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz.

Herz's surface stats are not impressive, but things look different under the hood. His 4.79 ERA is over a run above his 3.46 xFIP and 3.28 SIERA. The culprits have been a bloated .321 BABIP and 17.0% home run-per-fly ball mark. Granted, in cases like this, there is a combination of bad luck and bad pitching, but at the very least, Herz has pitched better than his 4.79 ERA suggests.

Most notably, through nine starts covering 41 1/3 innings, Herz sports a 29.3% strikeout rate and 6.6% walk rate, both of which are much better than the league average. Putting it in perspective, Herz's 22.7% K-BB% would rank eighth among qualified starters. Granted, it isn't a sure thing that Herz maintains those levels as the innings mount, but he's displaying encouraging skills.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old southpaw has a home date against the Milwaukee Brewers. The visitors don't fan much, but away from home, they tote the sixth-lowest wOBA and 10th-poorest home run rate on the road facing left-handers. Considering the dearth of streaming options on Saturday's docket, Herz (1.8% rostered in ESPN leagues) warrants consideration.

Everything else you need to know for Saturday

Saturday's action commences at 1:05 p.m. ET in the Bronx with the New York Yankees hosting the Toronto Blue Jays. Most of the action is under the lights. The top-10 ranked probable starters are all rostered in at least 74% of ESPN leagues, rendering the streaming landscape relatively thin.

The highest ranked spot starter candidate is Chicago Cubs SP Jameson Taillon (25.5% rostered in ESPN leagues) at Wrigley Field against the St. Louis Cardinals. When to use Taillon has mostly been a fool's errand. He's usually around the plate, but he doesn't miss many bats. His fate is left to the whims of batted ball fortune. Sometimes the contact nestles in opposing leather, other times he's generous with bleacher souvenirs. The Cardinals offense is above average facing righties, but they also fan at an above average clip. Taillon is best suited for those needing a weekend boost in head-to-head formats.

Ranked just below Taillon is one of the season's biggest disappointments thus far, as Arizona Diamondbacks SP Jordan Montgomery (46.3% rostered) is slated to square off with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. We're well beyond the point where Montgomery's struggles can be attributed to his late signing and delayed 2024 debut, though that could have fueled the health issues the lefty has experienced this season. In his two post-break outings, Montgomery punched out just three hitters in nine frames. In his last effort, he yielded six earned runs in only four innings. On paper, facing the Pirates is a favorable matchup, as they strike out at the fourth-highest rate when facing left-handers, helping the club to the 13th-lowest wOBA against lefties. Fear of missing out may cloud judgement. I'd probably use Montgomery in leagues without an innings or games started limit.

Another matchup looking good on paper is San Diego Padres SP Martin Perez (2.5%) facing the Colorado Rockies at pitcher-friendly Petco Park. Perez did not pitch well for the Pirates, posting a 5.20 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with a pedestrian 63 strikeouts in 83 frames. However, he is a veteran with postseason experience. The Padres hope that moving to a team with playoff aspirations elevates Perez's performance over the final two months. In addition, the Padres have assembled an uber-bullpen, so Perez can go all out for around five frames, then pass the baton. Historically, the Rockies have trouble on the road facing left-handers, rendering Perez as an intriguing streaming option.

Like Perez, Kansas City Royals SP Michael Lorenzen (7.7%) will make his first start since being acquired at the trade deadline Saturday at Comerica Park. The Royals opted to demote SP Alec Marsh to Triple-A Omaha and insert Lorenzen into their rotation. The right-hander will face former teammates, as he spent part of last season toiling for the Detroit Tigers. Lorenzen will face a Tigers lineup sporting the fifth-worst wOBA with a righty on the hill.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday

Reliever report

Hitting report

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Saturday

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Saturday