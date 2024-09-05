Open Extended Reactions

Miller's Time

The Seattle Mariners are one of three teams featuring four pitchers with at least 25 starts. Combined, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo have started 130 of the club's 140 games (92.9%). The worst ERA among quintet is a still impressive 3.61, courtesy of Kirby. Castillo sports the highest WHIP, albeit a still solid 1.15.

Miller falls exactly in the middle for both ERA and WHIP. However, he's been the luckiest of the five. His 3.72 xFIP is just a tad higher than his actual ERA, fueled by a high 75.4% left on base mark. Miller's .244 BABIP has benefited his 1.00 WHIP. Even so, Miller's skills are commensurate with a second or third starter on a competitive MLB team. In Seattle, he's arguably the fifth starter.

Heading into the season, Miller was a fantasy favorite. After an encouraging freshman year, Miller spent the offseason working on a splitter. The 26-year-old right-hander has used the splitter 16.5% of the time. Its 16.0% swinging strike rate has helped improve Miller's strikeout rate from 22.2% to 24.6%. He's also using more sinkers while reducing the times he throws his four-seamer and sliders. It wouldn't be surprising for Miller's peripherals to improve even more next season as he continues to fine tune his repertoire.

On Friday, Miller (88.8% rostered in ESPN leagues) takes the hill in Busch Stadium for an interleague affair with the St. Louis Cardinals. Miller is available in just one of every 10 ESPN leagues, so this isn't a suggestion to pick him up. It is a vote of confidence to make sure he's active. In two of his past three outings, Miller has failed to throw five innings. Don't play scared. Miller's overall body of work merits a fantasy start.

Everything else you need to know for Friday

As is tradition when the Chicago Cubs are home for the weekend, the Friday slate commences at 2:20 p.m. ET in Wrigley Field. The New York Yankees are visiting the North Side for a three-game interleague set. The club activated Luis Gil (67.6% rostered) from the 15-day IL to make his first start since Aug. 20. The 26-year-old righty was out with a sore lower back. He made one rehab start, throwing 80 pitches, suggesting he's still stretched out. However, Gil has already compiled 124 2/3 innings. He threw a combined 29 2/3 innings the prior two seasons. It will be a delicate balance between protecting Gil and having him contribute to the stretch run and hopefully the postseason. There is even speculation that Gil transitions to the bullpen where Clay Holmes has been relieved of regular closing duties and is part of a committee. As for using Gil today, with the chance of a truncated outing, there are safer options in leagues with weekly games started or innings pitched limits.

The slate's top ranked streaming option is LHP Jose Quintana (8.0% rostered), who will take the hill for the surging New York Mets. The opposition will be the Cincinnati Reds. For the season, the Reds offense boasts the ninth best wOBA on the road facing southpaws, but they fan at an above average clip. The Mets will face LHP Brandon Williamson, who will be making his second start of the season after recovering from a shoulder injury. Williamson threw 66 pitches in his debut on September 1, so he's likely to be on a limit, giving the Mets some hacks at the league's seventh worst bullpen since the All-Star break.

Cleveland Guardians LHP Matthew Boyd (11.0%) is the second highest ranked streamer on the docket. He's on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The catch is the Dodgers offense is league average facing lefties since the break. The Guardians will step in the box against RHP Landon Knack, who will be summoned from Triple-A Oklahoma City for the occasion. Knack has been effective, but he rarely completes five innings. On the other hand, the Guardians bullpen has recorded a 1.96 ERA on the road since the break. Boyd is risky, but he's in play for those needing to make up ground. That said, perhaps Boyd is best suited as a GPP DFS play.

St. Louis Cardinals RHP Erick Fedde (45.1% rosters) will face the Mariners in what portends to be a low-scoring affair. As has been the case all year, the allure facing Seattle is their lineup has been among the league leaders in strikeouts. For the season, Fedde has punched out just 137 over 154 2/3 innings. However, he's rung up 15 over his last two outings, spanning 11 1/3 innings.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday

Reliever report

Hitting report

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Friday

