Wacha's success is no joke

The Kansas City Royals currently hold the second wild card spot in the American League, boasting a +95 run differential that ranks second-best in the league. While Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo are the clear 1-2 at the top of the starting rotation, Michael Wacha has quietly asserted himself as a reliable arm who doesn't receive enough attention in both in real-life and fantasy circles.

Wacha sports a rock-solid 3.34 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP across his 26 starts this season. In his 10 second-half starts, he has posted an impressive 2.63 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP. The veteran right-hander has also delivered a quality start in seven of his last eight outings.

Wacha continues to rely heavily on his changeup, which is his most-used pitch (32%). It's the only pitch in Wacha's repertoire that grades as an above-average offering (110 Stuff+), but he maximizes its effectiveness by changing speeds and hitting his spots.

With a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, Wacha stands out as one of the top streaming options of the day. Over the past month, the Pirates rank bottom-five in baseball with an 87 wRC+, and they've been even worse over the last two weeks (79 wRC+). Available in 64% of ESPN leagues, Wacha is poised to continue his strong performance in this favorable matchup.

Everything else you need to know for Saturday

After having been sidelined since late July due to a shoulder injury, Max Scherzer (37% rostered in ESPN leagues) is set to rejoin the Texas Rangers rotation on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners. He pitched well in his last rehab start at Triple-A Round Rock, logging four scoreless innings while striking out eight. A matchup against the Mariners presents a soft landing spot for the veteran, as the M's have the highest strikeout rate in baseball against right-handed pitching this season (27.6%). Manager Bruce Bochy has stated that Scherzer could go "five innings, 60 pitches" in his return, tempering any immediate streaming appeal, though he could be an option in his subsequent starts.

While a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies isn't ideal, Luis Severino (35%) still comes out pretty well in our rankings. He has been in excellent form lately, posting a 1.95 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, and a 9.8 K/9 over his last five starts. Severino also stands a good chance of securing a win in this matchup, as the Phillies are handing the ball to journeyman Kolby Allard, the owner of a 5.92 career ERA over his 263 big league IP.

Speaking of Allard, this is indeed a hurler we want to exploit. With the Mets in town, Mark Vientos (28%), Starling Marte (14%), J.D. Martinez (11%), and Francisco Alvarez (32%) all draw the platoon advantage in this matchup. They'll each enjoy a nice park boost at Citizens Bank Park.

There may be some hesitation in starting Justin Verlander (50%), who has had a few rough outings since returning from the IL. Nevertheless, we're inclined to trust in the favorable matchup. On Saturday, the veteran righty takes the hill against the Los Angeles Angels, who rank third-worst in wRC+ (77) over the last month and second-worst in strikeout rate (28.1%). Apart from those delightful occasions when one gets to face the Chicago White Sox, matchups don't get much better than this.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday

Reliever report

Hitting report

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Saturday

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Saturday