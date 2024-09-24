Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta's season on the line

Despite a slew of injuries, including losing OF Ronald Acuna Jr. and RHP Spencer Strider, two of the finest at their respective positions, the Atlanta Braves remain in the NL Wild Card chase with one week left in the regular season. They have some work to do as they enter the week two games behind both the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets, who are currently tied for the final two playoff berths in the Senior Circuit.

The Braves actually do control their destiny, but it requires winning out -- including sweeping the three-game home set against the Mets which begins on Tuesday. The Braves will hand the ball to rookie RHP Spencer Schwellenbach while the Mets will counter with veteran RHP Luis Severino. It's a pair of potential streamers for this crucial matchup.

Early in the season, after a few others fell short, Schwellenbach (40.0% rostered in ESPN leagues) solved the Braves' need for a fifth starter. As it turns out, he was more than that, with injuries thinning the Braves rotation all season long. Schwellenbach will total at least 20 starts, having taken the ball regularly since late May. The club has a losing record with the 24-year-old righty on the hill, but he's done his part with a 3.61 ERA, fully supported with a 3.35 xFIP and 3.39 SIERA. Schwellenbach's 21.4 K-BB% ranks an impressive 13th among pitchers compiling at least 100 IP.

Severino (35.5% rostered) signed a one-year "pillow contract" with the Mets last November, proving prescient in his choice of employers. Aided by working in the best pitching park in the game, Severino is enjoying a renaissance season. His 4.17 xFIP and 4.26 SIERA indicate he hasn't pitched quite as well as his actual 3.79 ERA suggests, but his estimators are just a smidge higher than the league's 4.08 ERA. Severino's success stems from limiting walks and keeping the ball in the yard.

Over the past month, both the Braves and Mets lineups sport a nearly identical wOBA versus right-handers, with the Braves just one point higher at .312. However, the Mets have fanned at a higher 25.2% clip, compared to just 21.8% for the Braves.

As Tuesday's rankings demonstrate, Schwellenbach is the preferred fantasy option. He's at home, facing a lineup with a higher recent strikeout rate. Perhaps most importantly, Schwellenbach's peripherals are better than those of Severino.

