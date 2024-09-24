Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file has been updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication
Atlanta's season on the line
Despite a slew of injuries, including losing OF Ronald Acuna Jr. and RHP Spencer Strider, two of the finest at their respective positions, the Atlanta Braves remain in the NL Wild Card chase with one week left in the regular season. They have some work to do as they enter the week two games behind both the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets, who are currently tied for the final two playoff berths in the Senior Circuit.
The Braves actually do control their destiny, but it requires winning out -- including sweeping the three-game home set against the Mets which begins on Tuesday. The Braves will hand the ball to rookie RHP Spencer Schwellenbach while the Mets will counter with veteran RHP Luis Severino. It's a pair of potential streamers for this crucial matchup.
Early in the season, after a few others fell short, Schwellenbach (40.0% rostered in ESPN leagues) solved the Braves' need for a fifth starter. As it turns out, he was more than that, with injuries thinning the Braves rotation all season long. Schwellenbach will total at least 20 starts, having taken the ball regularly since late May. The club has a losing record with the 24-year-old righty on the hill, but he's done his part with a 3.61 ERA, fully supported with a 3.35 xFIP and 3.39 SIERA. Schwellenbach's 21.4 K-BB% ranks an impressive 13th among pitchers compiling at least 100 IP.
Severino (35.5% rostered) signed a one-year "pillow contract" with the Mets last November, proving prescient in his choice of employers. Aided by working in the best pitching park in the game, Severino is enjoying a renaissance season. His 4.17 xFIP and 4.26 SIERA indicate he hasn't pitched quite as well as his actual 3.79 ERA suggests, but his estimators are just a smidge higher than the league's 4.08 ERA. Severino's success stems from limiting walks and keeping the ball in the yard.
Over the past month, both the Braves and Mets lineups sport a nearly identical wOBA versus right-handers, with the Braves just one point higher at .312. However, the Mets have fanned at a higher 25.2% clip, compared to just 21.8% for the Braves.
As Tuesday's rankings demonstrate, Schwellenbach is the preferred fantasy option. He's at home, facing a lineup with a higher recent strikeout rate. Perhaps most importantly, Schwellenbach's peripherals are better than those of Severino.
What you may have missed on Monday
The Houston Astros will be without OF Yordan Alvarez for the final two games of their series with the Seattle Mariners. Imaging revealed that Alvarez is nursing a right knee sprain. His availability for the club's weekend set facing the Cleveland Guardians is uncertain.
The Philadelphia Phillies will reportedly activate OF Austin Hays from the 10-day IL in advance of tonight's matchup against the Chicago Cubs. Hays has been out due to a kidney infection. The Phillies secured the NL East last night, so they may rest some regulars. However, they sport the best home record in the league and are only half a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the chase for the NL's No.1 seed, so they may forgo the tradition of giving regulars the day off after clinching.
The Arizona Diamondbacks hope to have C Gabriel Moreno back behind the plate tonight. He missed last night's contest after experiencing left adductor tightness that forced him to leave Sunday's game early. He underwent imaging yesterday, revealing no structural damage. Moreno previously missed over a month with the same injury, limiting him to just 20 games played since the All-Star break, but he did compile a .910 OPS over those 70 plate appearances.
Chicago Cubs OF Ian Happ missed his second straight game as he's nursing lower-back tightness. His availability for tonight is uncertain.
The Detroit Tigers are promoting RHP Jackson Jobe from Triple-A Toledo in advance of today's afternoon affair against the Tampa Bay Rays. Jobe is one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, and he'll fortify the Tigers bullpen down the stretch. Fantasy managers in keeper and dynasty leagues where in-season pickups are required to be on a team's MLB roster should grab Jobe if he's available.
Everything else you need to know for Tuesday
Tuesday's first game will be a 1:10 p.m. ET matinee in Comerica Field with the Detroit Tigers hosting the Tampa Bay Rays. Inclement weather is expected in the area this evening, so the start time has been moved up from 6:40 p.m. ET.
Schwellenbach is the ledger's top ranked streaming candidate, but only barely as Toronto Blue Jays RHP Bowden Francis (51.2% rostered) ranks higher, but barely eclipses our 50% cutoff used to identify fantasy spot-starters. Let's bend the rules a bit as, after all, this is the last week of the season and Francis has been one of the best pitchers in baseball down the stretch, sporting a 1.67 ERA and an 0.50 WHIP along with a respectable 52 punchouts and a scant six walks over his last 54 IP. He's posted seven straight quality starts. Francis will face a depleted Boston Red Sox lineup, missing 3B Rafael Devers and perhaps OF Tyler O'Neill.
The next-highest ranked potential spot-starter poses a conundrum with Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot squaring off with the Tigers. The rule of thumb is to lean to players and teams with something on the line, and the Tigers aim to complete their improbable playoff push. Furthermore, lately they've been excellent against right-handed pitching. However, Pepiot is coming off a dominant home effort versus the Red Sox, logging 12 strikeouts with no walks, and yielding just one earned run on two hits in six stanzas. This outing has the feel of a GPP DFS play as opposed to a traditional fantasy option.
Even though the Milwaukee Brewers are locked into the NL's No. 3 seed, there's no reason to limit RHP Tobias Myers (17.9% rostered) in his juicy road matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In fact, Myers could be pitching for his spot in the Brewers' playoff rotation, so maximum effort is expected. The 26-year-old righty stepped up and helped fill the void created by the Brewers dealing Corbin Burnes and having Brandon Woodruff sidelined while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Myers' 3.05 ERA is probably a run too low based on estimators, but that still represents a league-average pitcher. On Tuesday, Myers draws a Pirates lineup with the 12th-lowest wOBA facing right-handers over the prior month.
Betting tip of the day: Monday's tip featured Ketel Marte, but he was given the night off (although he did pinch hit). That's not our fault, but to make it up to you, let's offer up a bonus pick today. First, St. Louis Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy gets the nod in Coors Field tonight, so let's celebrate OF Charlie Blackmon's retirement announcement by backing him to go over 2.5 total hits + runs + RBI (+175). For the bonus, the Minnesota Twins need a victory to regain momentum for their playoff push and are heavy home favorites facing the Miami Marlins. Take RHP Bailey Ober to get the win (+135).
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Reliever report
To get the latest information on each team's bullpen hierarchy, as well as which pitchers might be facing a bit of fatigue and who might be the most likely suspects to vulture a save or pick up a surprise hold in their stead, check out the latest Closer Chart, which will be updated every morning.
Hitting report
Plan ahead in fantasy baseball with help from our Forecaster projections. Each day, we will provide an updated preview of the next 10 days for every team, projecting the matchup quality for hitters (overall and by handedness) as well as for base stealers.
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Lars Nootbaar (STL, CF -- 13%) at Ryan Feltner
Brendan Donovan (STL, 2B -- 45%) at Feltner
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 27%) vs. Michael McGreevy
Byron Buxton (MIN, DH -- 21%) vs. Ryan Weathers
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 5%) vs. McGreevy
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 42%) vs. McGreevy
Masyn Winn (STL, SS -- 16%) at Feltner
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 11%) vs. Jack Kochanowicz
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, 1B -- 8%) vs. Kochanowicz
Miguel Vargas (CHW, 2B -- 0%) vs. Kochanowicz
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Eugenio Suarez (ARI, 3B -- 51%) vs. Logan Webb
Anthony Volpe (NYY, SS -- 68%) vs. Dean Kremer
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 54%) vs. Bryce Miller
Riley Greene (DET, CF -- 67%) vs. Ryan Pepiot
Teoscar Hernandez (LAD, RF -- 91%) vs. Michael King
J.T. Realmuto (PHI, C -- 81%) vs. Justin Steele
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 52%) vs. Cole Ragans
Tommy Edman (LAD, 2B -- 55%) vs. Michael King
Jordan Westburg (BAL, 2B -- 52%) at Clarke Schmidt
Nick Castellanos (PHI, RF -- 74%) vs. Steele
THE BAT X's Best Stacks for Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals at Feltner
Colorado Rockies vs. McGreevy