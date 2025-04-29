Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Half of RHP Luis Severino 's six efforts with The Athletics have registered as quality starts, including the prior pair of outings. He's in a great spot to extend his streak with an AL West road date in Arlington. The Texas Rangers are averaging the fewest runs per game in MLB, fueled by the third worst wOBA and an above average strikeout rate.

It wasn't pretty, but Chicago Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd gutted out a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start. It went into the books as a quality start, because only three of the six runs allowed were earned, but Boyd also yielded eight hits, two of which left Wrigley Field. Next up is a more favorable setup with a visit to the Steel City. The Pittsburgh Pirates are averaging the sixth fewest runs per game while fanning at an elevated 26.6% clip facing lefty pitching.

Houston Astros RHP Hayden Wesneski has pitched better than his 1-2 record indicates. He's fanned 26 with just four walks in 28 frames; homers have been the issue as he's yielded six long balls. On Wednesday, Wesneski toes the rubber at home, squaring off with the Detroit Tigers and the lineup clubbing homers at the 13th lowest rate versus right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin is slated to make his 2025 debut on Wednesday as he's been out since spring with a back injury. Gonsolin finished his four-start rehab stint with a five-inning effort, striking out three with two walks, so he should be stretched out enough to throw five innings on Wednesday at home against the Miami Marlins. On paper, this is a favorable matchup, and on most days Gonsolin would make the streaming section. However, even with a lesser opponent, there is risk, and the Dodgers are coming off a bullpen game. It's still early in the week, and there are a handful of better streaming options.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

