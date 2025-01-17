Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Friday's games

There are nine games on Friday's NBA slate, highlighted by the second matchup in three days between the Memphis Grizzlies and Spurs in San Antonio (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN).

These teams just faced each other on Wednesday, with the Grizzlies coming away with a 129-115 win in a game that featured a jaw-dropping, one-handed dunk from Ja Morant on Victor Wembanyama -- that didn't count.

One bet from this game really caught my attention, but we'll dig into several matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest for tonight's nine-game slate..

Friday's fantasy stream team

Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Utah Jazz (available in 96.6% of ESPN leagues)

Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are dealing with injuries, which has opened the door for Sensabaugh to get more minutes. And he's made the most of it. After missing three games due to illness, Sensabaugh has scored at least 19 fantasy points in back-to-back contests. His contributions in points, rebounds and assists make him a solid streaming option Friday, especially in deeper formats.

Jonathan Isaac, PF/C, Orlando Magic (97.3%)

Isaac should see plenty of minutes in the Magic's rotation with Goga Bitadze out due to a concussion. Isaac has scored at least 19 fantasy points in three straight games, including two performances with over 30. Wendell Carter Jr. (92.6%) is also worth considering as a streaming option, but I lean toward Isaac, especially since Paolo Banchero is still being eased back into the rotation.

Drew Eubanks, C, Jazz (99.5%)

Walker Kessler won't play Friday (rest), and that means more minutes for Eubanks. The Jazz center has scored 30 or more fantasy points in two straight games and should be busy against the New Orleans Pelicans, providing a solid mix of points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

Moody's favorite bets for Friday

play 1:17 Who tops this weeks NBA Power Rankings? Check out the latest top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings.

Mark Williams OVER 15.5 points (-140)

The Chicago Bulls play at the second-fastest pace in the league, which is great news for Williams in this matchup. With Nick Richards recently traded to the Phoenix Suns, Williams is expected to get plenty of minutes. The Charlotte Hornets center has cleared this line in three of his last five games, averaging 28.8 minutes per game during that stretch. On top of that, Chicago has struggled against centers, allowing the third-most points per game to the position. They also allow the second-most field-goal attempts within four feet of the basket, an area where 72% of Williams' shots have come from this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 29.5 points (-125)

The Milwaukee Bucks are double-digit favorites at home against the Toronto Raptors, so there's definitely blowout potential. But here's the thing: Toronto has actually done a solid job defending Giannis in the past. The Raptors rank 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions, but they have held Giannis under this line in three straight games, including their most recent matchup on January 6th. Toronto tends to double-team Giannis to prevent him from getting to the rim and has limited him to just 10.3 field-goal attempts per game over that three-game span. The Raptors are going to make the other guys beat them.

Victor Wembanyama UNDER 37.5 points + rebounds (-120)

Wembanyama has gone under this line in 23 of 34 games this season. The Grizzlies have done a solid job defending Wemby in his young career, keeping him under this number in two of three games, including Wednesday's matchup. Memphis has been particularly stout against centers this season, and I expect that trend to continue Friday night.

Trey Murphy III over 20.5 points (-125)

The Pelicans are double-digit favorites versus Utah, and this prop feels perfectly reasonable for Murphy to eclipse, especially with how he has performed lately. Murphy has cleared this number in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 18 field-goal attempts and 35 minutes per game over that stretch while shooting 46% from the field. The Jazz are one of the worst defensive teams in the league and allow the fifth-most points to small forwards, which sets up well for Murphy.

Keyonte George over 28.5 points, rebounds and assists (-120)

George returned to the Jazz lineup on Wednesday against the Hornets following a five-game absence due to an ankle injury and is in a great spot Friday against the Pelicans, even with Collin Sexton set to return. Why? Because John Collins, Markkanen, Clarkson and Kessler are all sidelined. That means George will likely see a high usage rate, especially against a Pelicans team that has allowed some big performances from point guards this season. He's also a great fantasy streamer.

Jalen Williams over 31.5 points, rebounds and assists (-125)

Williams has played six games this season without Isaiah Hartenstein or Chet Holmgren in the lineup and has cleared this line in four of them. He could get minutes at center against the Dallas Mavericks, which would be huge for his statistical outlook. Although the recent trends don't look great, the circumstances are favorable for Williams, especially with the Mavericks missing Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II.

Projections and Injury Reports

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Magic 12.5 (-110) | Celtics -12.5 (-110)

Money line: Magic +500 | Celtics -800

Total: 210.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 12.2, straight up 84%, 212.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Gary Harris, (OUT - Hamstring); Goga Bitadze, (OUT - Concussion); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Back); Jett Howard, (OUT - Ankle); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: None reported

Magic projections:

Celtics projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves 4.5 (-110) | Knicks -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Timberwolves +155 | Knicks -185

Total: 219.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 1.2, straight up 54%, 223.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe); Leonard Miller, (OUT - Illness); Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Foot)

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Thumb); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Timberwolves projections:

Knicks projections:

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

8 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets 1.5 (-110) | Heat -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Nuggets +105 | Heat -125

Total: 225.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 3.6, straight up 62%, 227.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Elbow); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Heat: Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Nuggets projections:

Heat projections:

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 11.5 (-120) | Bucks -11.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Raptors +425 | Bucks -650

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 5.4, straight up 67%, 229.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Ochai Agbaji, (GTD - Hand); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Groin)

Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Hip); Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Hip); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle)

Raptors projections:

Bucks projections:

Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 12.5 (-120) | Pelicans -12.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Jazz +500 | Pelicans -800

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 7.5, straight up 73%, 228.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: John Collins, (OUT - Hip); Johnny Juzang, (OUT - Hand); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Back); Micah Potter, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Elbow); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Jazz projections:

Pelicans projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 4.5 (-115) | Bulls -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Hornets +145 | Bulls -170

Total: 235.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 5.9, straight up 69%, 230.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Wrist); Mark Williams, (GTD - Knee); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Illness); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Nick Richards, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Calf); Coby White, (GTD - Neck); Adama Sanogo, (OUT - Knee); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets projections:

Bulls projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -7.5 (-110) | Mavericks 7.5 (-110)

Money line: Thunder -290 | Mavericks +240

Total: 222.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 7.5, straight up 73%, 225.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Calf); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Back); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf)

Thunder projections:

Mavericks projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs

9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Grizzlies -2.5 (-105) | Spurs 2.5 (-115)

Money line: Grizzlies -135 | Spurs +115

Total: 238.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 0.4, straight up 51%, 237.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, (GTD - Foot); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb)

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back)

Grizzlies projections:

Spurs projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 11.5 (-115) | Lakers -11.5 (-105)

Money line: Nets +450 | Lakers -700

Total: 217.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 3, straight up 60%, 220.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Personal)

Lakers: Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Nets projections:

Lakers projections: