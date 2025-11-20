Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... Utah Jazz PF/SF Lauri Markkanen continues to average 30 PPG all season

Markkanen slid to the sixth round in ESPN ADP because fantasy managers had become tired of him missing so many games, and he didn't exactly star in the games he managed to suit up in last season (19 PPG). We know Markkanen is talented. He averaged 25.6 PPG and 8.6 RPG in his first season for Utah over 66 games, with tons of 3-pointers and excellent shooting. The numbers were similar in Year 2, but over 55 games, and then they were not at all similar last season over 47 games, when he did not shoot well and did not rebound, either. Alas, fantasy managers pushed him outside the top 50.

Play the No. 1 fantasy game for free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Markkanen enters Thursday as one of six players averaging 30 PPG, and while we cannot predict his health (fingers crossed!) for the next five-plus months, at least the numbers are back. Markkanen averaged 17.3 field goal attempts in his debut Utah season, but now he is up to 21.5 attempts, fourth in the association. We love him being aggressive, and the 3.8 3PG are among the leaders. Then again, the career-high 35.9 MPG can be a bit scary since this fellow has never appeared in more than 68 games in a season. Let's be optimistic. He's only 28 and he wants to play.

Utah isn't exactly loaded with scorers or quality depth, especially since their starting C Walker Kessler (shoulder) is done for the season, but they are not openly tanking as in recent seasons, either. Emerging PG Keyonte George still cannot shoot straight or avoid silly turnovers, but he runs an effective fast break and gets the ball to the right shooters, namely Markkanen. Rookie SF/PF Ace Bailey will be a scorer, somewhere in the 15 PPG range by Christmas, so stop moving on from him after a bad game or two. He's a teenager. Be patient.

This all sets up nicely for Markkanen to get as many shots as he likes and pile on the points. He already dropped 51 points on the Phoenix Suns in the first week, and he topped 40 points in two of his past three games. He's been far more valuable in points formats than roto/categories, thanks to the volume scoring/shooting, which hides disappointing figures in rebounds, assists and blocks, but Markkanen is back to being, if not a fantasy building block, close to it. Health can get in the way, or perhaps a trade to a contender that dumps him into a sixth-man role, but we can deal with that in February. Enjoy this!

Don't be surprised if ... New Orleans Pelicans rookies SG/PG Jeremiah Fears and C Derik Queen become top 100 players

Baby steps, right? Let's not anoint these lottery picks as fantasy building blocks, but the recent firing of hapless coach Willie Green -- I mean, look at the team, and tell me he had a legitimate chance of success -- should mean good things for the rebuilding effort. Yeah, I wrote about Pelicans SG/SF Trey Murphy recently and predicted big numbers ahead, and I still believe it. Perhaps Murphy cannot be Markkanen statistically, but he can score 25 PPG and drain a million 3-pointers. Fears and Queen can help!

Fears dropped 24 points on the champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, but I couldn't help but notice he produced only one more rebound and assist than you and I did. OK, so he is 19, but I like him being more aggressive with his shot lately. Fears may not be an NBA point guard. What are you doing with Jordan Poole, Pelicans? Slide Murphy to the swingman spot and let Fears rip as the shooting guard. He registered seven steals in a recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers. I can see 18-20 PPG - even as a rookie - and relevant steals and 3-pointers.

Queen looks so much better than second-year C Yves Missi, who I rostered in several spots and clearly "missi-ed" on. Queen started the past few games, upon the coaching change to assistant James Borrego, and he looked more eager to rebound and block shots. He is so raw on offense, but he simply needs more reps and consistent minutes. Frankly, even if/when the wildly overrated PG Zion Williamson returns, Queen should average double-digit rebounds. There is little stopping him.

Regardless, we know some of you play in deeper formats and both Fears and Queen, available in more than 80% of ESPN leagues, offer intriguing upside. I think Queen has the better chance to help in roto formats, for the boards and blocks, and he's a better passer than people expect, too.

Don't be surprised if ... several Boston Celtics continue improving

No NBA team drained and attempted more 3-pointers than last season's Celtics, and it wasn't particularly close, with SG/PG Derrick White, PG Payton Pritchard and PF/SF Jayson Tatum (Achilles, sad emoji) among the top 10 in makes. Even with Tatum out, most presumed the only way the Celtics, with far less talent and depth, could challenge for a playoff spot was by continuing this strategy or going more extreme. Former Portland SG/PG Anfernee Simons came to town. He would fire them up. SF Sam Hauser, who does little else than shoot from range, would play more and fire 'em up. Star SF/SG Jaylen Brown would increase his output.

Instead, the Celtics entered Wednesday sixth in 3-pointers made per game, although they are second in attempts. Their .347 percentage was 21st in the NBA. Last season, they hit a .368 percentage, still solid at 10th in the league, but there was so much volume that nobody cared. That has not been happening these days, but it does not mean these players are less valuable in fantasy basketball. The question is whether things will improve. They should. These are proven 3-point shooters. Invest now if you can, but not with Simons or Hauser.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Even with few 3-pointers, Brown, White and Pritchard are averaging more ESPN fantasy points than last season.

Pritchard is on a roll lately, averaging 25.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.3 APG and 6 3PG against the Nets, Clippers and Grizzlies. Hey, it's something. He should be scoring more like 20 PPG with this high usage, and I think he will. Fantasy managers may be running out of time to acquire Pritchard as if he is not a top 50 fantasy option. He will be more than that.

Brown is scoring more traditional points and is a top 20 fantasy option in both formats. All is well here.

White is shooting only 35% on field goal attempts, but that clearly won't last. He is far better than that. Yeah, for whatever reason most Celtics are not shooting 3-pointers as well as last season, but some of this is luck, and opposing defenses deserve some credit, too.

They know what is coming and are prepared. I don't think we can call White and Pritchard disappointing, although Simons, whoa, has been a fantasy disaster. I can't believe I ever recommended Hauser. I apologize.