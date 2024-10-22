Open Extended Reactions

With no byes on the Week 8 NFL slate, the need for streaming pickups is little lower, so I went lighter at some positions this week.

However, with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk out for the season after suffering an ACL injury, the Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf listed as week-to-week (knee), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) both suffering injuries and the Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams possibly facing a two-game suspension, we need to look at the pass-catchers today. And there are options here, including some in San Francisco who have the ability to produce in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

I also have couple quarterbacks who can step in this week, along with multiple running backs and tight ends. Plus, we'll wrap it up with a widely available defense in a prime matchup.

Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Wide receivers

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (37.0% rostered; at Jaguars)