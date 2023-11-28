        <
          Week 13 injury tracker: Kenneth Walker III doesn't practice, Questionable for Thursday

          Kenneth Walker III suffered an oblique injury during the Seahawks' Week 11 game against the Rams and missed Week 12's tilt versus the 49ers. Steph Chambers/Getty Images
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Nov 28, 2023, 03:18 PM

          ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 13 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

          Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

          Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
          AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
          Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

          Latest Seahawks Injury news

          Dareke Young, WR, Q

          Kenneth Walker III, RB, Q
          Mon, Nov 27: Walker (oblique) didn't practice Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

          Dee Eskridge, WR, Q

          Mon, Nov 27: Eskridge (ribs) was a limited participant at practice Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

          Will Dissly, TE, Q
          Mon, Nov 27: Dissly (hip) did not participate in the Seahawks' first practice session of the week Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

          Latest Cowboys Injury news

          Rico Dowdle, RB, Q
          Mon, Nov 27: Dowdle (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

          Recent IR Activity:

          Peyton Hendershot, TE
          Mon, Nov 27: Hendershot (ankle) was a full participant in Dallas' practice Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

          Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
          Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Colts Injury news

          Drew Ogletree, TE, Q

          Latest Titans Injury news

          Treylon Burks, WR, Q

          Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
          Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Chargers Injury news

          Nick Vannett, TE, Q

          Quentin Johnston, WR, Q

          Latest Patriots Injury news

          No injuries to report

          Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
          Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Lions Injury news

          No injuries to report

          Latest Saints Injury news

          Kendre Miller, RB, Q

          Rashid Shaheed, WR, Q
          Mon, Nov 27: Shaheed is viewed as day-to-day with a quad injury he suffered in Sunday's Week 12 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

          Recent IR Activity:

          Michael Thomas, WR
          Tue, Nov 21: The Saints placed Thomas (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

          Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
          MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Falcons Injury news

          Mack Hollins, WR, Q

          Latest Jets Injury news

          No injuries to report

          Recent IR Activity:

          Aaron Rodgers, QB
          Sun, Nov 26: Rodgers (Achilles) is in New York, pushing to get back to practice, but still has to get the team doctor's clearance before he can resume practice, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

          Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Cardinals Injury news

          Michael Wilson, WR, Q

          Latest Steelers Injury news

          No injuries to report

          Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Panthers Injury news

          Hayden Hurst, TE, Q

          Latest Buccaneers Injury news

          Baker Mayfield, QB, Q
          Mon, Nov 27: Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that MRI results on Mayfield's ankle came back negative but that the quarterback is feeling sore after Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

          Recent IR Activity:

          Rakim Jarrett, WR
          Wed, Nov 22: The Buccaneers placed Jarrett (quadriceps) on injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

          Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders
          FedExField, Landover, Maryland
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Dolphins Injury news

          Chase Claypool, WR, Q

          De'Von Achane, RB, Q

          Recent IR Activity:

          Salvon Ahmed, RB
          Tue, Nov 21: Ahmed (foot) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

          Latest Commanders Injury news

          Alex Armah, RB, Q

          Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
          NRG Stadium, Houston
          Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

          Latest Broncos Injury news

          Dwayne Washington, RB, Q

          Latest Texans Injury news

          Case Keenum, QB, Q

          Noah Brown, WR, Q

          Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
          SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
          Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

          Latest Browns Injury news

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, Q

          Recent IR Activity:

          Deshaun Watson, QB
          Tue, Nov 21: Watson underwent surgery on the displaced fracture in his right throwing shoulder Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

          Latest Rams Injury news

          No injuries to report

          San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
          Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
          Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

          Latest 49ers Injury news

          No injuries to report

          Latest Eagles Injury news

          Dallas Goedert, TE, Q

          Grant Calcaterra, TE, Q

          Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
          Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
          Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

          Latest Chiefs Injury news

          Kadarius Toney, WR, Q

          Jerick McKinnon, RB, Q

          Recent IR Activity:

          Mecole Hardman Jr., WR
          Mon, Nov 27: Hardman announced Monday on his X account that "surgery was successful" on his sprained right thumb.

          Latest Packers Injury news

          Aaron Jones, RB, Q

          Josiah Deguara, TE, Q

          Recent IR Activity:

          Luke Musgrave, TE
          Mon, Nov 27: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he doesn't know if Musgrave (abdomen) will be able to play again this season, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

          Emanuel Wilson, RB
          Wed, Nov 22: The Packers placed Wilson (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.

          Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
          TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
          Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

          Latest Bengals Injury news

          Tee Higgins, WR, Q

          Recent IR Activity:

          Joe Burrow, QB
          Mon, Nov 27: Burrow underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament in his right wrist Monday.

          Latest Jaguars Injury news

          No injuries to report

