In this wild, wild NFL season -- one that is already almost one-quarter in the books -- it's only natural that the defensive landscape has been as unpredictable as any other facet of the game. Consider the following:

The top-scoring defense thus far, the Minnesota Vikings' (50 fantasy points), was drafted 23rd at the position on average during the preseason.

The top three defenses in terms of ADP -- Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens -- currently rank 11th, 24th and 16th in fantasy points.

No defense has scored eight fantasy points or more in all four games, and only three (Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers) have scored at least as many as five points in all four games.

Not that this is anything new, as it was pointed out in this very space, in the preseason D/ST road map, how volatility is the name of the game at the position. It's the very foundation of the strategy to stream defenses in fantasy.

The challenge with this strategy is keeping up with the times. With four weeks in the books, circumstances for many teams have changed, we have more pertinent data with which to guide our streaming selections, and we're seeing some unexpected examples of productive defenses we could trust week over week (see: aforementioned Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers).

Additionally, the byes begin in Week 5, meaning managers relying upon, say, the hot-starting Chargers are already headed to the waiver wire for a replacement.

With all that in mind, it's time to refresh the road map, extending fantasy managers' strategies through the month of October.

Opponents to exploit with D/STs

Here are the eight most fantasy-friendly matchups for a defense through four weeks (schedule adjusted):

1. Browns: added 8.9 points to a D/ST's score on average

2. Tennessee Titans: +7.3 points

3. Bears: +4.9

4. New England Patriots: +4.8

5. Miami Dolphins: +4.4

6. Las Vegas Raiders: +4.0

7. Cincinnati Bengals: +2.1

8. New York Giants: +2.0

The Bengals' inclusion on the list is a surprise, and it was merely due to their poor performances in Weeks 1 and 2. The Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers combined for minus-2 fantasy points against them in Weeks 3 and 4. If the list were to incorporate a "gut call," the Panthers (+0.2, 15th), Broncos (+0.6, 14th) or Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.1, 11th) would be wiser defensive matchup targets.

Opponents to avoid with D/STs

1. Ravens: subtracted 7.1 points from a D/ST's score on average

4. Packers: -4.8 points

3. Commanders: -4.7 points

4. Indianapolis Colts: -4.3

5. Cowboys: -3.3

6. 49ers: -3.1

7. Vikings: -3.1

8. Pittsburgh Steelers: -2.9

Notably absent from the list, and also worth avoiding whenever possible, are the Detroit Lions (-2.6, ninth fewest) and Houston Texans (-1.6, 11th fewest).

The team D/ST to lock in for October

All D/ST recommendations below began the week available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues.

The Indianapolis Colts defense has been hampered by multiple injuries, and yet it scored 5.0 fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 4, despite the absences of JuJu Brents, DeForest Buckner, Kenny Moore II and Kwity Paye. The team squeezed inspiring play from its fill-ins, and linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed give the team enough raw talent to step up facing suitable matchups. The Colts get three in a row to begin the month: The Jaguars and Bears on the road, and the Patriots at home. Week 8, however, brings a road game against the Texans that should be avoided.

Week 5 D/ST recommendations

Broncos (vs. LV): Available in more than 90% of leagues, the Broncos begin the week the second-best scoring defense in fantasy.

Seahawks (vs. NYG): They feasted upon a soft September schedule, particularly against the pass, and get another great matchup to begin October.

Bears (vs. CAR): Andy Dalton's installation as Panthers quarterback has made them less of a matchups target, but this is his toughest matchup since taking over.

Avoid: Browns (@WAS) -- With Jayden Daniels performing as well as he is, there's no reason to risk a matchup against the Commanders.

Week 6 D/ST recommendations

Chargers (@DEN): Fully legit and fresh off the bye, the Chargers should be plenty ready to capitalize on a matchup with rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Bears (vs. JAX): The Jaguars are off to a sluggish start on both sides of the ball, and the Bears are one of the more talented defenses out there.

Bengals (@NYG): Though the Bengals disappointed in September, they have a chance to redeem themselves with another plus matchup here.

Avoid: Cowboys (vs. DET) -- Putting aside Week 1, their defense has struggled mightily and is now dealing with injuries to DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.

Week 7 D/ST recommendations

Buffalo Bills (vs. TEN): They might well be picked up in a lot of leagues in Week 5, being that their drop in rostership was probably related to facing the Ravens, but this is the next plus matchup the Bills face. It's one of the highest-ceiling D/ST streaming matchups you'll find, if they remain widely available until then.

New Orleans Saints (vs. DEN): They demonstrated in Week 1 what they can do against shakier quarterbacks, so a Nix matchup should suit them well.

Philadelphia Eagles (@NYG): Vic Fangio's defense showed in New Orleans in Week 3 that it can step up with a good score when the matchup is right.

Avoid: Kansas City Chiefs (@SF) and 49ers (vs. KC) -- This seems likely to be one of the week's highest-scoring games, and neither defense has been matchup-proof.

Week 8 D/ST recommendations

Lions (vs. TEN): Titans quarterback Will Levis is tied for the third-most sacks, while the Lions boast the league leader in sacks (Aidan Hutchinson).

Packers (@JAX): They're the league leader with 12 takeaways and have a pass defense that could give Trevor Lawrence headaches.

Broncos (CAR): Pat Surtain II seems likely to keep Diontae Johnson in check, a matchup that on its own should swing this in the Broncos' favor.

Avoid: It's a rough week for widely regarded elite defenses, with the Browns (vs. BAL), Cowboys (@SF) and 49ers (vs. DAL) ones to avoid wherever possible.