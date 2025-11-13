Open Extended Reactions

With the fantasy football trade deadline less than two weeks away, let's focus on some upside players who are jumping off the game tape. I'm talking about the elevated production, usage, and the proper offensive deployment, which is creating more scoring opportunities.

It's time to make a move for these guys.

We'll look at four players -- two wide receivers and two running backs -- to put on the radar as potential trade targets or waiver pickups (in one case). We'll start in Detroit with a popular summer breakout candidate who is finally heating up at the right time.

Williams' route deployment and usage in the Week 10 win over the Commanders -- with head coach Dan Campbell calling plays -- is exactly what fantasy managers have been waiting for, right?

Williams, who scored a season-high 23.9 fantasy points on Sunday, did all his work on shallow crossers, in-breakers and boundary comebacks, bringing in six of seven targets for 119 yards and a touchdown. Catch-and-run plays, plus the isolation throws to beat man coverage. Always a deep threat, Williams averaged 10.14 air yards per target in Week 10, down from 15.78 in Weeks 1-9. Higher percentage throws get the ball in his hands.

Williams has a touchdown reception and at least 16 points in three of his past four games. The numbers are rising. And with Campbell's playcalling, managers should expect Williams to have more consistent volume as a multilevel route runner, which still includes the vertical shot plays.

Williams' trade value is going to climb. I get that. And the Lions face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11. But with positive home matchups in Weeks 12-14 (GB, NYG, DAL), Williams is the upside WR3 I want in my lineup.

With Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) out for the Week 10 game at Tampa Bay, Henderson got his second straight start -- and he played like a true difference-maker, producing a career-high 28.0 points. Henderson had 147 yards rushing -- on only 14 carries -- and two explosive touchdown runs of 50 or more yards.

We saw the high-level traits here, too. Decisive with the ball. The rapid acceleration to get through the second level. Press the edges. And hit home runs. The same stuff we watched on his college tape at Ohio State.

If Stevenson is out again Thursday night against the New York Jets, Henderson is an easy start as an RB2. Lock him in. He would still carry flex value in 10-team leagues if Stevenson makes his way back to the field. And keep in mind the Patriots' upcoming schedule features positive matchups in Weeks 12-13 against the Bengals and Giants.

Now, the Patriots do hit the bye in Week 14, which needs to be discussed, as you will not have Henderson for the first round of the fantasy playoffs. So, the depth of your current roster matters here. But if you can manage the running back position for that Week 14 playoff matchup, I'd be willing to bet on Henderson, as his opportunities should increase after his breakout game against the Buccaneers.

The Colts are on a bye this week, so this is the perfect time to pick up Pierce as a deeper-league option. Remember, Pierce will not have a Week 11 projection listed next to his name, and for many managers, that will keep him off the radar. So, let's go get him today. He's available in 60% of ESPN leagues, after all.

Pierce, who leads the league at 20.9 YPC, scored 18.4 points in Indianapolis' Week 10 win over the Falcons, catching four of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. Pierce has now posted 14 or more points, with at least seven targets, in three of his past four games. And the explosive-play numbers really pop here, as Pierce has a catch of 30 or more yards in six of seven games played this season. So, even on lower volume days, or in the tougher matchups the Colts will face in Weeks 12-13 (@KC, HOU), Pierce can give you explosive-play upside as the vertical stretch target for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Pierce should be viewed as a high-ceiling, deeper-league WR3, and it's possible he can be had with a simple click or tap in your league.

With Swift out of the lineup in the Bears' Week 9 win over the Bengals and their sub-par defense, rookie Kyle Monangai led the Chicago backfield with a career-best 22.8 points on 29 touches. He looked really good, too. But despite those numbers, Monangai, who is still a quality flex option in deeper leagues, slid back into the No. 2 role behind Swift in the Bears' Week 10 win against the Giants.

Swift had 80 yards rushing on 13 carries, plus five receptions for 18 yards against New York, good for 14.8 points. And though Monangai did score a touchdown on a low red zone carry, he finished with seven carries and only one target.

Monangai does give the Bears more contact balance on rushing attempts between the tackles, so he has a role in coach Ben Johnson's offense. But it's pretty clear that Swift is the Chicago back with more upside. Swift is getting consistent volume (at least 16 touches in three of his past four games), plus he is averaging 17.0 routes run per game. And that's why he'll remain a quality RB2 this week against the Vikings and beyond.