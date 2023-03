Last updated March 21

The table below breaks down all 32 NHL goalie depth charts in terms of starter status. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

"STARTER" refers to each team's No. 1 goaltender. Some teams have split starting duties, in which the starters are in "TANDEM" arrangements. "BACKUP" refers to each team's No. 2 goaltender. "INJURED" is a goaltender who is expected to miss time with an injury.