Miguel Almirón said he feels like he's "at home" now that he's returning to Atlanta United.

Almirón's $12.5 million move from Premier League side Newcastle United was officially announced on Thursday. He arrived to a hero's welcome at Hartsfield International Airport on Thursday night, signing autographs, taking pictures with fans, and listening to fans chant, "Miggy, Miggy."

"I feel at home," he said during a conference call with reporters with the help of a translator. "Especially last night, the welcome was really nice and it was great to see it and I feel like I'm home."

The move comes six years after he left the Five Stripes for the bright lights of the Premier League. After some early struggles, Almirón endeared himself to the Newcastle fans through his work rate and tenacity. His peak came during the 2022-23 season when he scored 11 goals in 41 games across all competitions.

"I think the fans in Newcastle also treated me really well," he said. "I think it's the same level of affection that I've received from both fan bases. I'm always going to be grateful to the Newcastle fans for that, for my time during my six years there. But that's the same kind of respect and affection that I feel from the fans here in Atlanta."

When Almirón departed in 2018, the Paraguay international's dynamic runs down the wing were what caught the eye. Now 30, Almirón feels that Atlanta is getting an even more rounded player than when he left.

"I think in the six years that I was in England, that experience helped," he said. "I think I've matured and I think I'll try to use that experience. I'll try to bring that to the group here to try to help the group in the ways that I can. And I think for those reasons, they also brought me back."

While Almirón spoke of how not much had changed with Atlanta United, one difference is that the forward with whom he connected so often, Josef Martínez, has long since departed, and is now with the San Jose Earthquakes. Almirón said the two are still close.

"I always speak with him. He's one of my best friends in football, so I've shared a lot of things with him and we talk," he said. "These things happen in football. We take different paths as players. So when I left I was taking a different path to go to Newcastle ... God willing, maybe we will find a way to meet again."