Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Wednesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for in today's games:

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever

12 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Line: Liberty -9

Money line: Liberty (-550), Fever (+400)

Total: 167.5 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 79.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 9.5 points

Injury report

Liberty: Han Xu (out), Stefanie Dolson (out)

Fever: NaLyssa Smith (out), Lexie Hull (out)

Fantasy streamer: Amanda Zahui B. (rostered in 2.4% of ESPN leagues) finds herself on the streaming radar with NaLyssa Smith diagnosed with a stress fracture in her left foot on Tuesday. Zahui B. has struggled mightily this season, but head coach Christie Sides may prioritize her rather than rookie Victoria Saxton in the rotation. Smith's scoring ability, rebounding and second-chance points make replacing her difficult. -- Moody

Best bet: Liberty -9.0. New York has a 7-1 record over the last eight games and rank second in offensive rating and third in defensive rating. The Fever is scrappy and has played a lot of close games, but the loss of NaLyssa Smith to a stress fracture is a major obstacles for Indiana. It's hard to not back New York considering the circumstances, despite the Liberty's 4-4 record against the spread on the road. -- Moody

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

12 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Sun -4.5

Money line: Sun (-210), Sky (+175)

Total: 160.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 67.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 4.9 points

Injury report

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out)

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Fantasy streamer: DiJonai Carrington (rostered in 17.0% of ESPN leagues) played only 14 minutes against the Mystics on Monday due to an illness, but she should play her usual minutes against the Sky on Wednesday. Carrington has scored 28 or more fantasy points in three of her last four previous games. Since the Sun rank third in offensive rating, she's a great streamer if you need a guard. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Sun -4.0. The Aces and the Liberty get a ton of attention, but the Sun rank in the top three in both offensive rating and defensive rating. Connecticut is a talented team and has gone 15-6 against the spread in their last 21 road games. With just three wins in their last 11 games, the Sky have struggled mightily. Chicago also ranks near the bottom of the league in offensive rating. On Wednesday night, the Sun should beat the Sky and cover the spread. -- Moody

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

1 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Wings -2

Money line: Wings (-140), Lynx (+118)

Total: 167.5 points

BPI prediction:

Lynx: 54.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.3 points

Injury report

Wings: Kalani Brown (out), Diamond DeShields (out), Lou Lopez Senechal (out)

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (out), Jessica Shepard (out), Aerial Powers (out), Tiffany Mitchell (out)

Fantasy streamer: Dorka Juhasz (rostered in 23.3% of ESPN leagues) remains a viable fantasy streamer as Jessica Shepard has been sidelined since June 11 and a timetable has not been announced. Over the last ten games, Juhasz has averaged 6.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals. -- Moody

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

7 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Line: Dream -8

Money line: Storm (+278), Dream (-355)

Total: 170.5 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 73.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.1 points

Injury report

Storm: No injuries reported

Dream: Aari McDonald (out)

Fantasy streamer: Danielle Robinson (rostered in 4.7% of ESPN leagues) continues to outperform Haley Jones in the Dream's backcourt. Robinson has scored 20 or more fantasy points in three of the last four games. Her success should continue against a Storm team that ranks 10th in defensive rating. -- Moody

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

10 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Aces -14

Money line: Aces (-1400), Sparks (+800)

Total: 170.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 81% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 10 points

Injury report

Aces: No injuries reported

Sparks: Dearica Hamby (day-to-day), Chiney Ogwumike (out), Lexie Brown (out), Nia Clouden (out), Layshia Clarendon (out)

Fantasy streamer: Karlie Samuelson (rostered in 15.3% of ESPN leagues) has recently suffered a foot injury, but is expected to play against the Aces on Wednesday. Samuelson will likely play 25 or more minutes since Chiney Ogwumike is out with a foot injury. Over the last three games Samuelson has played 25+ minutes, she has scored 19 or more fantasy points. -- Moody