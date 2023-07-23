Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics

1:00 p.m. ET, St. Elizabeth East Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -3.5

Money line: Mercury (+158), Mystics (-190)

Total: 157.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Mystics: 77.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 8.4 points

Injury Report

Mercury: Diana Taurasi (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out), Diana Taurasi (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (Out), Shakira Austin (Out), Elena Delle Donne (Out), Ariel Atkins (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Tianna Hawkins (available in 56.9% of leagues). Hawkins continues to contribute in her starting role due to all the injuries on the Mystics frontline. In her last six games, all starts, Hawkins has averaged 13.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.0 3PG, 0.8 SPG and 0.5 BPG in 33.2 MPG. -- André Snellings

Fantasy Streamer: Sug Sutton (available in 74.9% of leagues). Sutton should have a larger role for the Mercury on Sunday because Taurasi is out. Sutton has played well in each of the last five games that Taurasi has missed. She scored 11 points with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one 3-pointer on Thursday, dished 10 assists on July 7th, and has averaged 12.7 PPG and 6.3 APG over the three-game stretch between June 16 and June 21st. -- Snellings

3:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Liberty -11.5

Money line: Fever (+650), Liberty (-1000)

Total: 170.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Liberty: 88% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 13.7 points

Injury Report

Fever: NaLyssa Smith (Out)

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (Out), Han Xu (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Victoria Vivians (available in 94.8% of leagues). Vivians has started the last two games for the Fever in place of the injured Smith, and has averaged 7.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.5 SPG and 1.5 3PG in 30.5 MPG in those two starts. -- Snellings