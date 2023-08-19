Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

3 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas (watch on ABC)

Line: Aces -17.0

Money line: Sparks (+1050), Aces (-2000)

Total: 169.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 90.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 15.3 points

Injury report

Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Aces: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Karlie Samuelson (rostered in 14.7% of ESPN leagues) has scored 19-plus fantasy points and averaged 29 minutes in two of her past three games. The Sparks are peaking at the right time and building momentum for the playoffs with three straight wins. Samuelson will continue to be heavily involved against the Aces. -- Eric Moody

Fantasy streamer: Alysha Clark (rostered in 30.6% of ESPN leagues) is the most consistent streaming option on the Aces. She has averaged 13.8 fantasy points in 22.1 minutes per game this season. Clark is capable of contributing to multiple statistical categories. When she scored 24 fantasy points in her last game against the Sparks on July 12. -- Moody

Best bet: Aces -16.5. This is a massive line and Las Vegas had a disappointing loss in the Commissioner's Cup final. Becky Hammon gave the Aces a mental rest this week by locking the team out of the gym Wednesday. Even though the Sparks are playing well, Los Angeles is 0-4 against the spread over the past four games in Las Vegas. The Aces also have a history of beating opponents convincingly after losses. Vegas is 6-1 against the spread in their past seven home games. -- Moody