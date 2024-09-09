India vs Japan LIVE in Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet and co. look to maintain winning run

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophpy campaign at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Monday.

Harmanpreet Singh and co. were off to a solid start on Sunday when they defeated hosts China 3-0. Field goals from Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek did the job for India while the defenders and goalkeeper also deserve credit for keeping a clean sheet.

In fact, India started the match tentatively while China showed more intensity on the pitch in the first quarter. But eventually India shifted gears and started playing better attacking game. Once the goal first goal went in, via Sukhjeet, there was no looking back as they dominated the proceedings for rest of the match.

"I think we played very well. We created some good chances but the best part is that we kept a clean sheet. Some new faces got an opportunity to perform and I think they played very well. It's a good opportunity for them to play with the Asian teams and gel with the senior team. They are skilful and very talented. I wish them the best for the future," captain Harmanpreet Singh said after the match.

Japan, meanwhile, were involved in a thrilling draw against South Korea in their opening match that saw 10 goals. They were leading 3-1 at the break but South Korea improved in the second half and they equalised in the 58th minute to make it 5-5.

India vs Japan will start at 1:15 PM IST today.

You can follow all the updates on our blog right below: