Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, and Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, will face off in a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League this weekend. Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City versus Liverpool is back! The fixture that has defined the Premier League for the best part of a decade is a pivotal game in the title race once again, with Jurgen Klopp's new-look Liverpool returning to title contention after last season's failure to finish in the top four.

Pep Guardiola's City, who achieved a Champions League/Premier League/FA Cup treble last season, host Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday one point clear of second-place Liverpool at the top of the table.

For three of four seasons between 2018-19 and 2021-22, City and Liverpool finished in the top two positions in the Premier League, each amassing huge points tallies as they drove each other to great success and new benchmarks. But while Guardiola and Klopp remain in charge of their respective teams, the two sides are now markedly different from those that pushed each other so hard in recent seasons.

So what has changed, and how have Guardiola and Klopp rebuilt their sides to reignite the City-Liverpool rivalry? Mark Ogden and Ryan O'Hanlon have analysed and assessed the changes at the Etihad and Anfield to see how the two teams have evolved to become the top two all over again.