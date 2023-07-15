Transfer Talk: Man City eye PSG's Hakimi if Walker joins Bayern

Achraf Hakimi could join another of Europe's top sides with Manchester City eyeing the PSG playmaker. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

TOP STORY: PSG's Hakimi on Man City's radar

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi has been identified by Manchester City as a possible replacement for Kyle Walker, according to Football Insider.

Walker has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, with sources telling ESPN last month that the Bundesliga champs were keen on signing the England international.

The 33-year-old struggled for consistent starts under Pep Guardiola last season, which culminated in the full-back being named as a substitute in the team's Champions League final triumph over Internazionale, adding to the rumours of a potential exit.

Whilst Walker has not yet departed the Etihad, the report suggests that the treble winners have wasted no time in earmarking potential replacements. The report states that the 24-year-old would be keen on the move but PSG would demand a hefty fee for the Morocco international.

Alongside Hakimi, the report also states that Bayern's Benjamin Pavard is being monitored by City, who could propose a swap deal if Walker does head to the Allianz Arena.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix dreams of a move to Barcelona but the finances at the Catalan club make a deal for the forward unlikely this summer, reports AS. The Portugal international will likely depart Atleti this summer due to falling out with manager Diego Simeone last season, which saw him go to Chelsea on loan. The report suggests that whilst PSG is Felix's most probable destination this transfer window, the 23-year-old would prefer a move to Barça.

- Bayern Munich are growing in confidence regarding securing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The report states that there is a feeling within the German club that Spurs will part ways with their captain this summer, otherwise they risk losing the 29-year-old on a free transfer next year. It is also reported that a deal could be finalised within the next two to three weeks.

- Arsenal's Folarin Balogun and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri are being monitored as potential forward options for Internazionale this summer, per Rudy Galetti. Inter will reportedly no longer pursue a deal for Romelu Lukaku, with the club unable to contact the forward to discuss personal terms, leaving the Italian giants still in the market for attacking reinforcements. Kai Havertz's arrival to Arsenal has seemingly pushed Balogun further down the pecking order at the Emirates despite his stellar season on loan at Reims. En-Nesyri, meanwhile, has been strongly linked with a move due to Sevilla's financial troubles. Inter will look to persuade Arsenal to lower their asking price for Balogun, which the Serie A outfit feel is too high currently.

- Dusan Tadic is closing in on a deal to Fenerbahce, with the forward eager to stay in Europe, per Fabrizio Romano. The 34-year-old departed Ajax Amsterdam as a free agent, and despite interest from Saudi Arabia, the Serbian star has traveled to Istanbul to finalise the deal. Tadic endured a stellar season with Ajax last term, notching 13 goals alongside 21 assists in all competitions, attracting considerable interest in the process.

- Talks between winger Riyad Mahrez and Al Ahli are progressing, with the player prepared to accept the approach from the Saudi outfit, according to Fabrizio Romano. The report states that whilst personal terms have advanced, Manchester City have not yet received an official proposal from. The 32-year-old is under contract at the Etihad until June 2025, meaning the club will likely demand a high transfer fee for the Algeria international.