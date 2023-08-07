Lionel Messi tallies two goals and scores in the shootout leading Inter Miami past FC Dallas and into the quarterfinals. (1:34)

Liga MX side Cruz Azul have sacked head coach Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti after an early Leagues Cup exit in the round of 32 against Charlotte FC.

The decision to part ways with Ferretti was made "on the basis of results obtained in recent weeks," the Mexican club said in a statement.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Following three defeats at the start of the Liga MX season, Cruz Azul lost 2-1 in their Leagues Cup group stage opener last month against Inter Miami, who secured their victory thanks to a dramatic game-winning goal from Lionel Messi in the 94th minute.

Narrowly securing an entry into the knockout round through penalties against Atlanta United, Cruz Azul then fell to Charlotte in the round of 32 last Thursday in a second consecutive penalty shootout.

After the defeat, the Brazilian coach argued that Liga MX teams are no longer dominant over MLS clubs.

"Many still think that Mexico continues to be the giant in the region. That no longer exists, it is totally over," said Ferretti. "There are no giants in this region."

Ricardo Ferretti was appointed as head coach of Cruz Azul in February. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Ferretti, hired in February, initially failed to reach expectations last season with an exit in the Liga MX's play-in round of the 2023 Clausura playoffs.

Over the summer, reports emerged that the 69-year-old coach was butting heads with Cruz Azul's front office regarding the direction of the team.

Ferretti's time with Cruz Azul -- one of the traditional "big four" in Mexican soccer -- marks the end of his seventh tenure with a Liga MX club.

Before leading Cruz Azul, the Brazilian coached Pumas, Chivas, Toluca, Morelia, FC Juarez and Tigres.

Despite clinching league titles with Pumas and Chivas, Ferretti gained prominence in Mexico thanks to his five Liga MX trophies with Tigres in the 2011 Apertura, 2015 Apertura, 2016 Apertura, 2017 Apertura and 2019 Clausura seasons.

The ongoing Leagues Cup, a "World Cup-style" tournament that is featuring all Liga MX and MLS clubs for the very first time, will close out its knockout round with a final on August 19.