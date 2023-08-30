James Olley explains why it's no surprise that Erling Haaland scooped the men's PFA Players' Player of the year award. (1:24)

Manchester City are close to finalising a deal for Matheus Nunes after verbally agreeing a €55 million ($60m) fee for the Wolves midfielder, sources have told ESPN.

And in a separate and unrelated deal, the two clubs have agreed a loan move for City youngster Tommy Doyle. Wolves have the option of a permanent £5m transfer, with City negotiating a 50% of any future deal, for the 21-year-old midfielder who has previously spent time on loan at Cardiff City, Hamburg and Sheffield United.

Despite Wolves manager Gary O'Neil saying this week that he expected Nunes to remain at Molineux, an agreement has now been struck between the clubs for the Portugal international.

City have been searching for midfield reinforcements since Kevin De Bruyne signed was ruled out for up to six months with a hamstring injury sustained on the opening day of the season in the win at Burnley.

Nunes, a £38m signing from Sporting in 2022, is now expected to complete a move to City before Friday's transfer deadline.