Herc Gomez reacts to U.S. soccer sporting director Matt Crocker saying there's "a way forward" for Gio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter. (2:07)

The return of Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna under U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter highlights the 23-player roster that will prepare for friendlies against Germany in Hartford, Connecticut, on Oct. 14, and Ghana in Nashville, Tennessee, three days later.

The camp will mark the first time that Reyna and Berhalter have worked together since a feud between the Reyna and Berhalter families burst into public view last January.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The incident first centered on Reyna's lack of playing time at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and his subsequent poor behavior on how he was used. Berhalter disclosed at a leadership conference that he almost sent an unnamed player -- later identified as Reyna -- home because of a poor attitude.

In response, Reyna's mother, Danielle, disclosed to then-U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart a decades-old domestic violence incident between Berhalter and his now wife, Rosalind. U.S. Soccer initiated an investigation into the incident, which concluded that the Berhalters didn't try to hide the incident, clearing the way for the manager to be rehired last June.

The USMNT was managed by a pair of interim managers, first Anthony Hudson and later B.J. Callaghan through July's Concacaf Gold Cup. A subsequent leg injury Reyna sustained at the Concacaf Nations League final in June prevented Reyna and Berhalter from working together since the latter returned to his post.

Gio Reyna played 52 total minutes at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. ANP MAURICE VAN STONE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

According to U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker, it was only recently that Reyna and Berhalter discussed what happened in the weeks after the World Cup, but the pair are now prepared to "move forward."

Reyna hasn't played for club or country since the injury, though he has been an unused substitute in some recent matches for Dortmund.

The rest of the roster contains plenty of familiar faces, including 15 that took part in the Concacaf Nations League final last June. The roster includes the AC Milan duo of Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, as well as Juventus pair Weston McKennie and Tim Weah.

"In line with our long-term strategic approach towards 2026, we have a great opportunity to play against two world-class opponents and continue to progress our group of players," Berhalter said. "We are focused on selecting strong rosters and maintaining continuity as much as possible, and this is another important building block."

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams will miss the camp following a recurrence of a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since March. Internacional's Johnny Cardoso and Celta Vigo's Luca de la Torre will look to take Adams' spot in midfield. Fulham defender Antonee Robinson also wasn't called in. Kristoffer Lund of Palermo, who made his U.S. debut during the September window, will look to fill in, as will Borussia Mönchengladbach's Joe Scally.

Should Musah appear in either match during the October window, he would be just the fourth USMNT player to reach 30 caps before their 21st birthday. Only Jozy Altidore, Christian Pulisic and Landon Donovan have previously hit 30 caps before age 21.

Heidenheim's Lennard Maloney is the lone first-time call up. A dual national with German and U.S. citizenship, Maloney has appeared in all six Bundesliga matches for Heidenheim this season. Maloney made two appearances for the U.S. U-20 national team in 2018 and has also previously played for Germany's U-18 and U-19 sides.

Center-back Cameron Carter-Vickers will take part in his first camp since the 2022 World Cup.

The U.S. has an all-time record of 4-7-0 against Germany, though it has won two of the last three against the four-time World Cup champions, including a 2-1 win in Cologne in 2015 thanks to a late winner from Bobby Wood.

The Americans' record against the Black Stars stands at 2-2-0, with the last meeting taking place in 2017, a 2-1 win for the U.S. thanks to goals from Kellyn Acosta and Dom Dwyer.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (2): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 9/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 33/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 12/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 28/2), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7/0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 52/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 12/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 26/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 6/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 7/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 17/0), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/GER; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 46/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 29/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 20/4), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED;64/0)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 34/8), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 4/2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 1/0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 18/9), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 62/26), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 33/5)