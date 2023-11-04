Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti has backed Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes to outscore Jude Bellingham -- who already has 13 goals in 13 Real Madrid appearances -- over the course of this season.

Madrid announced new long-term contracts for both Brazilian forwards this week, with Vinícius extending his deal until 2027 and Rodrygo until 2028.

Both have struggled to find the net this campaign, with Vinícius scoring twice in LaLiga and Rodrygo just once, on the opening day of the season.

"I think Rodrygo and Vinícius are going to score more goals during the season," Ancelotti said in a news conference ahead of Madrid's game with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. "They'll score more than Bellingham and Joselu. We don't have any doubts about that."

Vini Jr. and Rodrygo both signed long-term contracts with Real Madrid last week. Getty

Bellingham has enjoyed a remarkable start to his Bernabéu career, scoring ten times in LaLiga -- including a brace in Madrid's 2-1 El Clásico win over Barcelona -- and three goals in three Champions League games.

Centre-forward Joselu has also impressed, with five league goals from five starts and six substitute appearances.

"The important thing is that when [Vinícius and Rodrygo] aren't there, Bellingham and Joselu are," Ancelotti said. "They've done very well in this first part [of the season]. But Rodrygo and Vinícius will score again, no problem. There's no hurry."

Bellingham was awarded the Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony this week.

"At the moment [Bellingham] hasn't shown any weaknesses," Ancelotti said, when asked how the England midfielder could add to his game. "He doesn't have to improve. At this level what's important is consistency. What makes the difference with great talents like him, with great players, is their consistency. So far he's had it."

Ancelotti also confirmed that summer signing Arda Güler would be in the Madrid squad for the Rayo game, after a series of injury problems delayed the Turkey playmaker's debut for the club.

"He started training with the team this week," Ancelotti said. "Tomorrow he'll be in the squad. Little by little he'll get minutes. We're going to prepare a specific plan to improve his physical condition."