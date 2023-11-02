Gab & Juls react to Vinicius Jr. extending his contract with Real Madrid until 2027. (0:42)

Brazilian forward Rodrygo has extended his contract at Real Madrid until June 2028, the LaLiga giants announced on Thursday.

Rodrygo, 22, joined Madrid in 2019 from Brazilian club Santos and has scored 39 goals in 179 appearances for the club since.

In his five seasons at the club, he has won eight trophies, including two LaLiga titles and one Champions League.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Rodrygo have agreed a contract extension for the player, who will remain at the club until 30 June 2028," a club statement said.

"Rodrygo has been instrumental in many of the trophies Real Madrid have lifted in recent seasons."

Rodrygo, whose previous deal was due to expire in June 2025, scored both goals in Madrid's 2-1 win against Osasuna in the 2023 Copa del Rey title game and was voted MVP of the final.

The Brazil international has scored two goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for Madrid this season.

He is the second Madrid player to have extended his contract this week. The club announced on Tuesday that Vinícius Júnior had signed a new deal through June 2027.