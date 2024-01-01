Laurens: PSG need more experience, not more youth (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain have signed defender Lucas Beraldo from São Paulo, the French club announced on Monday.

Beraldo, 20, was also linked with a move to Liverpool, but sources told ESPN that PSG agreed a €20 million ($22.1m) deal last week.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Brazil under-20 international will bolster head coach Luis Enrique's defensive options as PSG look to secure their third Ligue 1 title in a row.

Beraldo has signed a five-year deal and will wear the No. 35 shirt for his new club.

Lucas Beraldo has signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Brazilian club São Paulo Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

"I'm really happy to be joining a club as ambitious as Paris Saint-Germain. This is an important step in my career and one that will help me to move forward. I can't wait to get to know my new teammates and to take my first steps in this shirt," Beraldo said in a statement.

PSG face Toulouse in the final of the Trophée des Champions on Wednesday and have been drawn against Real Sociedad in Champions League round of 16.